The 2025 F1 driver line-up as Sainz leads chase for seat

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 03: Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Spain on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images)

With just 20 spots available each year, being a Formula 1 driver is a pretty exclusive club.

You get to travel the world and experience the thrills and spills of high level sport with the hope of picking up a world title.

The very best drivers get locked down into long term contracts because they cannot be stolen by rivals.

But at the moment 12 of the 20 F1 seats – 13 if you discount Lance Stroll’s rolling contracts at Aston Martin – are vacant for the 2025 season.

With new regulations coming into the sport in 2026 teams will be keen to lock down at least one lead driver for the transitional period.

Visa Cash App RB, Stake, Haas and Alpine are yet to secure a single driver for their roster in 2025 – albeit Pierre Gasley at Alpine has an extension clause in his contract.

McLaren – with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris – and Ferrari – with Charles Leclerc and newly signed Lewis Hamilton – are the only teams sorted for the 2025 season.

And to confirm their line-up for next season Ferrari had to dump Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard is the only non-Red Bull driver to have won a race in either the 2023 or 2024 season, and he has gathered a huge additional following this year given many feel he has been cast aside by the Prancing Horses.

No1 in F1?

But where could he end up?

There are some big hitters out there looking to complete their roster, including current constructor’s champions Red Bull and rivals Mercedes.

Aston Martin also have a spot up for grabs, and a driver of his stature could be a handy replacement for Fernando Alonso if the two-time world champion does not re-sign.

Elsewhere Williams are looking for a partner for Alex Albon – though the Thai racer could himself be on the move.

It is unusual to see so many F1 drivers in the market for a job next season but that does mean they’re fighting, race by race, to be noticed and signed up.