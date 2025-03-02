‘The West must not divide’, Italy’s Meloni tells Starmer

Keir Starmer welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Lancaster House, London, for a European leaders’ summit on the situation in Ukraine. Credit: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Sir Keir Starmer the West must “avoid the risk” of dividing during a visit to Downing Street on Sunday.

Starmer welcomed Meloni for a bilateral meeting ahead of a summit of political leaders in London focused on Ukraine and wider European security.

Speaking in Downing Street, Meloni said that in a “precious moment” it is “very important to talk to each other, to co-ordinate”.

She told Starmer: “We are all very committed about a goal that we all want to achieve, which is a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and I think it is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides.

“And I think on this the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge-building, let’s say. You know I have been also proposing a meeting between US and European leaders… if we divide ourselves that will make us all weaker.”

Starmer, who welcomed Meloni on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street prior to the summit, said he was looking forward “to having the opportunity” to talk “about the important issues because I think we approach them with a very similar mindset”.

Number 10 said that during the meeting the two leaders discussed tackling migration as well as the conflict in Ukraine.

Issuing a readout of the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said the leaders “agreed on the importance of the transatlantic alliance in confronting shared challenges”.

It went on: “They had a warm and constructive discussion, agreeing the strength of the UK-Italy relationship is as vital now as it has ever been. They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, agreeing that the UK and Italy will stand with them for as long as it takes.

“The two leaders acknowledged positive progress made since their last meeting in joint working to tackle irregular migration. They agreed secure borders are a bedrock of a secure economy.

“They noted the significance of recent successful joint operations to disrupt smuggling gangs and agreed there is greater opportunity to disrupt gangs upstream at source when countries work together.

“They will strengthen co-operation to share intelligence and data, such as through Europol. The prime ministers committed to continue to work closely together in these areas.

“The two prime ministers committed to staying in close contact to take today’s discussion forward at pace.”

By William Warnes, PA