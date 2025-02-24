Ukraine: Russia ‘does not hold all the cards’, Starmer tells Kyiv conference

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelensky place candles at the wall of remembrance of the fallen for Ukraine in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Keir Starmer has insisted “Russia does not hold all the cards in this war” to a conference in Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister has promised further “sweeping sanctions” to push the Russian president towards concessions in peace talks and called for a US backstop to enforce any agreement.

Starmer also vowed the UK was “ready and willing to support this with troops on the ground” in a bid to shore up a “peace to endure” in a further show of support to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking remotely to the summit in the Ukrainian capital, Sir Keir insisted: “If we want peace to endure, Ukraine must have a seat at the table and any settlement must be based on a sovereign Ukraine backed up with strong security guarantees.

“The UK is ready and willing to support this with troops on the ground, with other Europeans and with the right conditions in place, and ultimately, a US backstop will be vital to deter Russia from launching another invasion in just a few years’ time.”

He added that his message was “simple [and] clear… the UK is with you today and every day”, and highlighted the UK’s 100 year partnership signed with Zelenskyy last month, adding that “this crucial moment… is a time for unity”.

‘Enduring peace’ in Ukraine

Starmer argued: “Russia does not hold all the cards in this war, because the Ukrainians have the courage to defend their country… Russia’s economy is in trouble, and they have now lost the best of their land forces and their Black Sea Fleet in this pointless invasion.

“We must increase the pressure even further to deliver an enduring peace, not just a pause.”

It comes amid a turbulent few weeks for Ukraine and Europe after US President Donald Trump initiated peace talks with Russia but excluded Zelenskyy and allies from the table.

Trump also falsely branded Zelenskyy a “dictator” and wrongly accused Ukraine of having “started” the war, which began when Putin illegally invaded the neighbouring country.

But on Sunday, Zelenskyy said he would give up his presidency to achieve lasting peace for his country and NATO membership, which the US has suggested is an unrealistic prospect.

With a critical visit to the White House on Thursday, Starmer aims to build a bridge between the US and Europe and secure an agreement from Trump—who is pursuing a Ukraine minerals deal and a policy of increasing US isolationism—to provide security guarantees in Europe.

US security guarantees

Starmer said Trump has “changed the global conversation” around Ukraine but that this provided an “opportunity” to get “the fundamentals right”, as he seeks to balance support for Kyiv with keeping the US onside.

The Prime Minister is also under pressure to confirm a timeline for raising UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of national income amid US demands that NATO increase funding.

Addressing the conference in person, after laying flowers at the Wall of Remembrance for the Fallen in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said: “I thank all our people in Ukraine, I am grateful to all Ukrainians, all Ukrainians across the world who have stood by their state.

“No one in the world believes Russia’s lies about our state and our people.”

He stressed: “This year must be the year when real, lasting peace begins. Putin will not grant us this peace and will not hand it over in exchange for something.

“Peace can only be the result of well-considered diplomacy and absolutely clear security guarantees.”