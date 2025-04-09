bet365 Casino Bonus – New Player offer Get up to 200 Free Spins

Are you a big slots fan looking for another opportunity to earn free spins at a top online casino site? Then look no further than this bet365 10 days of free spins promotion. In this dedicated review, readers can learn all about this excellent free spins promotion and how it works. In addition, players can learn why bet365 Casino is such a great site to sign up for.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: Min. £10 in lifetime deposits required. Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering a bet365 account. Select prizes of 5, 10 or 20 Free Spins; 10 selections available within 20 days, 24 hours between each selection. Max. prize, game restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

This exciting bet365 free spins promotion is available to new customers with a verified bet365 account, aged 18+ and with lifetime deposits of £10. Once these criteria are met, users can claim 5, 10, or 20 free spins daily for up to 10 days (across a 20-day period). To claim these spins, customers must pick a red, yellow or blue button each day, and behind each button will be 5, 10, or 20 free spins. These spins are valued at 10p each, and players can claim up to 200 as a part of this offer.

The bonus spins claimed can be used on Book of Horus, Curse of the Bayou, Magic Forge, and Wrath of the Deep. It is also worth noting that deposits made using Paysafecard are not eligible for this promotion. Read the terms and conditions fully before claiming.

Claimed Within ⏳

30 Days of Account Creation Min Lifetime Deposits 💸£10 Max Number of Spins:

200 Available Games 🎰:

Book of Horus, Curse of the Bayou, Magic Forge and Wrath of the Deep. Number of Reveals:

10 over 20 days

Alternative Free Spins Welcome Offers 2025

This exciting free spins promotion is not the only free spins offer users can take advantage of. Check out the alternatives listed below.

How To Claim the bet365 10 Days of Free Spins Offer

Follow the steps listed below if you wish to claim this top-notch welcome promotion.

Using the link provided, head to the bet365 promotional page. Read the terms and conditions. Create your bet365 account and verify it. Account verification is a requirement to claim this bonus. Deposit a minimum of £10. To claim, click the yellow, blue or red button at the top of the offer page. Depending on your chosen colour, you should earn 5, 10, or 20 free spins. This can be done up to 10 times over the next 20 days (leaving 24 hours minimum between picks). Use any free spins you claim within 7 days; unused ones will be forfeited.

bet365 10 Free Spins Terms and Conditions

Below, we explain the main terms and conditions users should know before claiming the bet365 offer. However, players should still read the offer T&Cs before claiming.

Significant T&Cs:

10 Free Spins reveals across 20 days of your first claim.

Wait 24 hours between each reveal.

Minimum of £10 in lifetime deposits.

Maximum wins of 200 free spins.

7 Days to use all free spins.

No wagering requirements.



Qualifying Criteria:

Available to new customers until 10:59 GMT on 17th March 2025.

Offer must be claimed within 30 days of account creation.

Customers aged 18+ only.

New and fully verified customers.

Deposits made with Paysafecard are not eligible.



Free Spins:

Can win 5, 10, or 20 free spins per reveal.

Awarded on Book of Horus, Curse of the Bayou, Magic Force, and Wrath of the Deep.

Can take up to 72 hours to receive your spins.

Value of 10p per spin.

Available Games for bet365 10 Days of Free Spins

As we mentioned previously, the bet365 10 days of free spins promotion has game restrictions, so to help players decide which game most appeals to them, we have listed and explained the games available.

Book of Horus

This exciting ancient Egypt-themed slot game allows players to win up to 5000x their initial bet, which can be as little as £0.10 up to £50 per spin. The game has medium volatility and a range of great features to boost a player’s gaming experience.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Bwin Party Theme:

Ancient Egypt 🇪🇬 RTP:

95.52% Paylines:

10 Special Features:

Wilds, Bonus Game, Scatter, Expanding Wilds, Free Spins, etc.

Curse of the Bayou

The next slot game on which users can use their free spins is the Curse of the Bayou. This excellent Hillside Media slot has a max win of 12,000x a user’s initial bet, which can be up to £20. It is another slot with medium volatility and a range of special features.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Hillside Media Theme:

Horror 💀 RTP:

96.0% Paylines:

25 Special Features:

Wilds, Free Spins, etc.

Magic Forge

Looking for a bit of magic while using your free spins? Then try out the fantasy magic slot, Magic Forge. Magic Forge is a medium volatility slot with a max win of 12,000x a user’s initial bet (of up to £20), just like the previously mentioned slot, Curse of the Bayou.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Hillside Media Theme:

Fantasy & Magic ✨ RTP:

96.0% Paylines:

50 Special Features:

Bonus Game, Wilds, Scatters, Multiplier, & Free Spins.

Wrath of the Deep

The final slot customers can use their free spins on is Wrath of the Deep, an excellent sea life-themed slot title created by Hillside Media. This action-packed slot has a range of special features, including multipliers, free spins, and a bonus game. With a top win of 12,000x, customers should check out this top slot.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Hillside Media Theme:

Sea Life RTP:

97.0% Paylines:

25 Special Features:

Bonus Game, Wilds, Scatters, Multipliers, & Free Spins.

Standout Features at bet365 Casino

Of course, a great welcome offer shouldn’t be the only reason a player signs up for an online casino, so to help you decide if bet365 Casino is the right place for you, we have listed its standout features.

Game Library: At bet365 Casino, players can find a wide range of gaming titles from top software providers. Categories include slots, bingo, tables, and live casinos.

At bet365 Casino, players can find a wide range of gaming titles from top software providers. Categories include slots, bingo, tables, and live casinos. Customer Support Options: If users need help, they can find it through live chat, email, social media, posts, and an extensive FAQ section.

If users need help, they can find it through live chat, email, social media, posts, and an extensive FAQ section. Payment Methods: The site offers many deposit and withdrawal methods, including Visa, Maestro, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Trustly, Paysafecard, and more. All options have fast processing times and fair minimum and maximum transaction limits.

The site offers many deposit and withdrawal methods, including Visa, Maestro, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Trustly, Paysafecard, and more. All options have fast processing times and fair minimum and maximum transaction limits. Mobile Compatibility: bet365 has multiple options for customers who want to play on mobile. For starters, the site can be accessed on mobile internet browsers. On top of this, the brand offers various apps, including Bingo, Casino, and Sports.

bet365 has multiple options for customers who want to play on mobile. For starters, the site can be accessed on mobile internet browsers. On top of this, the brand offers various apps, including Bingo, Casino, and Sports. Licencing and Security: The site is highly secure, with various security measures in place and a licence from the UKGC.

The site is highly secure, with various security measures in place and a licence from the UKGC. Promotions: Customers can enjoy a range of promotions while playing at bet365. These bonuses are available to new and existing customers and cover many betting options on the site. This includes casino bonuses, sportsbook offers, and miscellaneous promotions.

Customers can enjoy a range of promotions while playing at bet365. These bonuses are available to new and existing customers and cover many betting options on the site. This includes casino bonuses, sportsbook offers, and miscellaneous promotions. Other Standout Features: This well-designed site is nice to look at and allows users to find everything they want quickly and without issue. One account allows access to all bet365 sites. Range of responsible gambling tools. Multiple social media accounts. Extensive selection of sports betting markets.



Responsible Gambling

bet365 Casino prioritises its players above all else, so the site is well-equipped with responsible gambling tools and resources. It is important that players always ensure that they are in control of their gambling habits. Available resources at bet365 Casino include links to gambling support sites, deposit limits, reality checks, time out, and self-exclusion. For immediate help, check out the options listed below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are there any other free spins promotions at bet365?

Yes, you can claim alternative free spin offers at bet365. An example includes the bet365 Prize Matcher offer.

Do I have to be a new customer to claim the bet365 10 days of free spins offer?

Yes. Users must have a new and verified account to claim the bet365 10 days of free spins welcome promotion.

What’s the value of free spins at bet365?

Free spins at bet365 are valued at 10p each.

How long do withdrawals take at bet365 Casino?

Withdrawals at bet365 typically take 1-4 hours, depending on how long your chosen method takes to process payments.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.