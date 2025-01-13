

ICONOMI is a leading crypto portfolio management platform that bridges the gap between traditional and digital investing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK, ICONOMI empowers individuals, businesses, and financial professionals to easily manage and grow their crypto investments with a secure, user-friendly platform.

Our mission is to simplify crypto investing for a wide range of users, from seasoned financial advisors to newcomers exploring digital assets for the first time. ICONOMI offers a seamless way to diversify portfolios, track performance, and execute trades—all within a trusted, regulated environment.

What We Offer:

• Crypto Strategies: ICONOMI allows users to invest in pre-built crypto strategies managed by seasoned portfolio creators, or create their own custom strategies for personal use or to share with others.

• Accessibility: Our intuitive platform eliminates technical barriers, enabling users to invest in cryptocurrencies without the need for wallets or complex processes.

• Trust and Compliance: ICONOMI operates under stringent regulatory standards, adhering to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) guidelines in the UK and preparing for compliance with the upcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation in Europe.

Our platform is ideal for those seeking long-term value in the fast-evolving digital economy.

Join ICONOMI and start investing in crypto with confidence—because the future of investing is here.

*Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.https://www.iconomi.com/risks-disclosure



Meet the team

Peter Curk, CEO, https://www.linkedin.com/in/petercurk/

Anthony Fernandez, Head of Business Development & Sales https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthony-fernandez-36a732a6/

Matic Jug, Head of Growth, https://www.linkedin.com/in/matic-jug/

Christiaan Jimmink, Head of Commercial Operation in Netherlands https://www.linkedin.com/in/christiaan-jimmink