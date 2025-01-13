Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Transform Your Finances With These 8 Habits [2024]

It’s 2024, and the financial landscape is becoming ever more volatile, leaving many wondering how to navigate the turbulence and come out unscathed. With rising inflation, unpredictable markets, and a wealth of new financial innovations, having your finances in order has never been more important.

But for many people, addressing these challenges can be overwhelming, and many would rather avoid changing their existing habits and stick to outdated (or inefficient) practices. But here’s the truth — doing nothing is the riskiest thing you can do, and can result in even more problems. The good news is that by implementing a few key habits, you can take control of your finances and build a resilient foundation for the future.

For this reason, we’ll present 8 financial habits that if enacted properly, will help you stay on top of your finances in 2024 and beyond.

We’ll talk about:

Setting clear, achievable financial goals

Automated savings and investments

Mindful spending and budgeting

Regular financial check-ups

Reevaluating insurance coverage

Financial literacy and continuous learning

Diversifying income streams

Optimising tax efficiency

Let’s dive right in!

Understanding the Financial Landscape of 2024

In a world that is increasingly divisive, one thing that most people can agree on is how the current financial landscape is both stressful and complex. This is due to an array of different challenges, including having to adapt to new financial regulations, tax obligations, technologies, and having to mentally deal with daunting economic forecasts which few have control over.

However, it’s important to note that 2024 also presents a unique set of opportunities for individuals and businesses alike. Yet given how the world of finance is dynamic and often unpredictable, keeping informed on emerging trends and challenges is crucial for making informed financial decisions.

Emerging trends and challenges

The first thing to acknowledge is that the financial world is undergoing a rapid change in 2024. Look no further than the rise of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have increasingly seen more adoption and positive developments this year (such as the approval of Ethereum ETFs), while central banks around the globe are also exploring CBDCs (central bank digital currencies).

There’s also interest rates to consider, which in recent memory have become more volatile and unpredictable due to central banks struggling to balance the risks of inflation and economic slowdown. This can perhaps be explained by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with geopolitical tensions such as the Ukraine war with Russia, and supply chain disruptions; amongst other things. This in turn, has eroded purchasing power and forced consumers and businesses to re-evaluate spending and investment strategies.

Furthermore, the job market is evolving at a blistering pace. The rise of remote work has reshaped traditional employment models, while automation and artificial intelligence threaten to displace certain job roles. These shifts have implications for income stability and financial planning.

8 Good Financial Habits to Adopt in 2024

While it’s almost impossible to accurately forecast future events, enacting proven financial habits as part of your daily, weekly and yearly routine can better prepare you for any potential for economic downturns, rising living costs, and retirement. What’s more, maintaining good habits can also bring about financial opportunities. Below are 8 good money habits you can implement to safeguard your wealth whilst also opening up opportunities:

1) Setting clear, achievable financial goals

Setting clear and achievable financial goals is the foundation of effective financial planning. The SMART framework—Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound—ensures that your goals are not just aspirations but actionable steps toward financial security.

For example, a short-term goal might be to save £10,000 for an emergency fund within a year, while a long-term goal could be planning for retirement by saving a certain percentage of your income annually. By breaking down your goals into smaller, manageable tasks, you can track your progress and stay motivated, making it easier to achieve your financial objectives.

2) Automated savings and investments

Automating your savings and investments is another effective way to ensure consistent wealth accumulation. Automation takes the guesswork out of saving by setting up regular contributions to your savings or investment accounts. This is especially valuable in 2024, where time is increasingly scarce due to work and family commitments. With automated systems in place, you can make sure that your financial growth continues uninterrupted, even when life gets busy.

For example, if you’re interested in investing in cryptocurrencies, you might consider using a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy through ICONOMI’s Smart Rules. This includes recurring copy or recurring buy features that allow you to invest a fixed amount of money into a crypto strategy or asset at regular intervals, reducing the impact of market volatility over time. For traditional savings, a savings account app like Plum can automate your savings by analysing your spending habits and automatically setting aside money you can afford to save

3) Mindful spending and budgeting

Mindful spending is about being intentional with your money, focusing on needs over wants, and aligning your spending with your values and goals. Creating a flexible budget that can adapt to life changes is crucial, especially in an unpredictable economic environment. To avoid impulsive purchases, you could consider implementing a 24-hour rule, where you wait a day before buying non-essential items. The last thing you want to do is get yourself in a position where your overspending leads to getting a credit card and your credit score being jeopardised.

Additionally, building an emergency fund should be a top priority. This fund acts as a financial safety net, protecting you from unexpected expenses and providing peace of mind in turbulent times. A well-managed budget, paired with mindful spending habits, can significantly enhance your financial stability.

4) Regular financial check-ups

Regular financial check-ups are also essential for maintaining financial health. Just as you would visit a doctor for a physical exam, your finances need periodic reviews to ensure they are on track. This involves assessing your debt obligations, the performance of your investments, and the progress of your savings. Adjusting your strategies as needed—whether reallocating assets in your investment portfolio or increasing savings contributions—can help you stay aligned with your financial goals.

The good news is that most financial apps or platforms will have embedded tracking capabilities embedded within them, giving you a clear picture of your financial health throughout the year; whilst allowing you to make informed decisions in real-time.

5) Reevaluating insurance coverage

Often overlooked, insurance is a critical component of financial planning because as your life circumstances change, so do your insurance needs. Therefore, regularly reviewing and adjusting your insurance policies ensures that you have adequate coverage to protect against unexpected financial burdens. So whether it’s updating your life insurance after the birth of a child or increasing your home insurance coverage after renovations, these adjustments can prevent significant financial strain in the event of a crisis.

More specifically, ensuring you have the right types and amounts of insurance—covering health, life, home, and auto—is a proactive step in safeguarding your financial future.

6) Financial literacy and continuous learning

In 2024, continuous education on financial matters is not just a good habit—it’s a necessity. The financial landscape is constantly evolving, with new technologies, investment opportunities, and regulatory changes emerging regularly. Staying informed about these developments is, therefore, crucial for making sound financial decisions, especially since there is a lot of conflicting information and dubious financial cowboys looking to pass the wool over your eyes.

So, you should engage with resources such as online courses, financial news platforms, and books to deepen your understanding of personal finance. This will empower you to navigate complex financial scenarios, identify opportunities, and avoid pitfalls, ultimately leading to better financial outcomes.

7) Diversifying income streams

Relying on a single source of income is increasingly risky in today’s volatile economy. For this reason, diversifying your income streams can provide additional security and opportunities for wealth building. So consider exploring side hustles, passive income ideas, or investment opportunities that align with your goals.

For example, creating a diversified crypto portfolio through platforms like ICONOMI can be a great way to tap into exciting new asset classes while balancing risk. By diversifying your investments, not only are you protecting yourself against downturns with certain holdings, but you also increase the chances of hitting gold with some of your investments.

8) Optimising tax efficiency

Last but not least, and perhaps the least attractive of the habits, is ensuring your tax obligations are managed properly and efficiently. This includes using tax-advantaged accounts such as ISAs or SIPPs, opening up a limited company if need be, or employing strategies like tax-loss harvesting. By optimising your tax efficiency, you can reduce your tax liability and keep more of your hard-earned money. Tax laws will continue to evolve, so staying informed and proactive about tax planning is essential to ensuring that your financial strategies are as effective as possible.

Conclusion

As can be seen, although the financial landscape is full of challenges in 2024, there are also enticing opportunities for those who are proactive.

So, by adopting and maintaining the 8 financial habits discussed in this article, you can navigate the complexities of today’s financial landscape with much more confidence than before. Whether it’s setting clear goals, automating savings, or diversifying income streams, each habit plays a crucial role in building a solid financial foundation.

But timing is everything, and given that no one knows what lies in store in the future, now is the time to take charge of your finances. So start implementing these habits today, and position yourself for a more secure and prosperous tomorrow. Your financial success is within reach, but it requires consistent effort and action.

Best of luck!