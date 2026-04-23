Football Focus to be axed but Alex Scott to remain key BBC Sport presenter

Football Focus is being scrapped at the end of this season

The BBC is scrapping Football Focus at the end of this season after more than half a century but has promised that host Alex Scott will not disappear from its programming.

The Saturday lunchtime magazine show launched in 1974 and became a staple of the BBC’s sport coverage but is being axed in response to changing viewing habits.

“Fans are now increasingly consuming football content in different ways and we need to respond appropriately as we face difficult decisions around how the licence fee is spent.” the BBC said.

“Fans are accessing discussion, highlights, analysis and news through digital platforms and on-demand viewing and as viewing habits continue to evolve, it is right that BBC Sport adapts how it brings football coverage to the widest audiences across television, radio, online and to its extensive social platforms.”

BBC Sport director Alex Kay-Jelski said: “Football Focus has been a hugely important programme in the history of BBC Sport and has played a key role in telling the stories of the game for generations of viewers.

“This decision was made before last week’s wider BBC savings announcement, reflecting the continued shift in how audiences engage with football and our commitment to evolving how we deliver content to reach fans wherever they are.”

Scott staying ‘at the heart’ of BBC Sport

Former England and Arsenal footballer Scott has become one of the BBC’s lead presenters on sport and will retain a key role at the corporation despite losing Football Focus.

The 41-year-old will be involved in the BBC’s coverage of this summer’s World Cup, the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the Women’s Super League and Sport Personality of the Year Awards, the BBC said.

The scrapping of Football Focus comes a year after the BBC stood down Gary Lineker after more than 20 years presenting Match of the Day.

“Alex Scott is one of our finest presenters, is hugely popular across the men and women’s game and is a big part of our present and future,” Kay-Jelski added.

“She will remain at the heart of our sports output across both the Men’s World Cup this year and the Women’s World Cup in 2027, as well as continuing her lead role on the Women’s Super League and BBC Sport Personality of the Year.

“We are also working on a very exciting new project with her – more to come on that soon.”