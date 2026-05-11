Cannes 2026: Who will win the 2026 Palme d’Or?

Sean baker's Ti Amo! will show at this year's Cannes Film Festival

Blockbusters like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mad Max: Fury Road and Top Gun Maverick once graced the Cannes red carpet, but this year’s opening night film will be a French burlesque romantic comedy, The Electric Kiss. In fact, there is no Hollywood or British films are this year competing for the Palme d’Or. So who is? Here’s my guide.

Ti Amo!: The return of Anora director Sean Baker

Paramount CEO David Ellison has been keen to placate an outraged industry protesting its impending $111 billion merger with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). In a smart pre-emptive move likely endorsed by Ellison, Warner Bros has announced a new independent division, Clockwork, with its inaugural title being Sean Baker’s Ti Amo!, hisfirst since Anora won the Palme d’Or. Clockwork will be in Cannes hoping to acquire some hit movies, much needed after WBD announced a $2.9 billion quarterly loss, $2.8 billion of which was a penalty owed to its arch-rival Netflix. Ouch!

Will Cannes see AI’s Toy Story moment?

Even after the surprise closure of OpenAI’s Sora, the industry is still grappling with the thorny issue of AI usage. The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA just reached a tentative new deal with Hollywood producers in which a set of “AI guardrails” were agreed. Steven Soderbergh will premiere John Lennon: The Last Interview on which he controversially collaborated with Meta to create two lengthy, AI-generated sequences. Meanwhile, AGC Studios will unveil footage of the AI-created family animation Critterz. No human voice cast has yet been announced, prompting the LA Times to ask if the film heralds “AI’s Toy Story moment.”

The White Lotus will shoot during this year’s Cannes Film Festival

Cannes sees some White Lotus glam

With the absence of Hollywood films this year, the mantle falls to White Lotus Season 4, which will shoot at the festival. One of the key locations is the sensational Michelin starred restaurant La Palme d’Or in the Hotel Martinez. Juliette Binoche and Leonardo DiCaprio have enjoyed its Mediterranean-inspired “sun-kissed” cuisine. Signature dishes on its cinema-inspired menu include ember-grilled spiny lobster and an inventive Palme-shaped dish with green peas and black garlic. Sumptuously designed, with memorabilia including Rocky’s boxing shorts adorning its walls, this is the spot where moguls and movie stars mingle.

The Devil shuns Gucci

While Prada basks in the success of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Gucci’s revenues fell 14 per cent during the first quarter of 2026. Gucci’s owner Kering will be hoping Julianne Moore adds some brand lustre when she receives the Kering Woman in Motion Award. Moore has been spotted at the celebrity haven JW Marriott Cannes, which boasts a spectacular rooftop terrace and pool where Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie hobnobbed at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere party. The Scalini Cannes restaurant (with its legendary Spaghetti lobster) counts Nicolas Cage as a fan, while the fabulous Mr. Nakamoto restaurant also never disappoints. The sleek and stylish Hotel Mondrian Cannes is another popular A-Lister destination, with its lush garden terrace being a movie deal-making hot-spot.

The Carlton Cannes is the ultimate Riviera icon

The Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel remains the ultimate Riviera icon, blending Belle Époque grandeur with modern luxury following a magnificent renovation. Its historic façade, panoramic sea view rooms and famous Carlton Beach Club (which will host the star-studded IHG/Vanity Fair Opening Lunch) offers unparalleled glamour and immaculate service. It also has the best breakfast on the Cote d’Azur, not to mention guaranteed star-spotting at the infinity pool set in a serene palm-filled garden.

Watch out for John Travolta

John Travolta will fly in for his directorial debut, the aviation-themed Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Cannes’ usually thriving film market seems noticeably bereft of original ideas this year, epitomised by Lionsgate announcing a dreary reboot of The Blair Witch Project. The festival’s official poster honours Thelma and Louise, famous for its epic finale where Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon drive off a cliff. While the industry is not quite at the precipice, Cannes needs to start revving up to stay relevant to a fickle TikTok generation. Otherwise, in Thelma’s immortal words, it will get “what it settles for.”

• Dr Frank Mannion’s new film, A Sip of Burgundy, will be unveiled at Cannes. His book, The Dependent Film Distributor, will be published in September