‘Lacking motivation’ – UK employers worry about graduates’ attitude

Employers are concerned about new hires' professional conduct

Over half of employers are concerned over the professional conduct of graduate hires, according to new research.

As many as 52 per cent of companies said they had increased time spent undertaking professional conduct training and supporting employees in the shift from education to employment, according to the Institute of Student Employers (ISE)

The Institute, which represents over 700 UK organisations and supports employers in hiring and training graduates and entry-level recruits, said the heightened concern shows “growing recognition that workplace norms, behaviours and expectations require more explicit support at entry.”

It added that employers have low expectations for graduates in adjusting to workplace environments, as well as lacking motivation and self-awareness, pushing companies to focus on training for new hires which covers developing problem solving skills, working with others, and decision making.

A majority of employers said they were “broadly satisfied” with new graduate hires’ foundational skills, however 35 per cent rated these to be “below expectations”, The Times reported.

Stephen Isherwood, joint chief executive at ISE said there are “growing concerns” for companies over graduate employees’ ability to adapt to the demands that come with a professional workplace environment.

“Given the expected changes to the nature of entry-level roles, hiring adaptable candidates will remain a priority and likely a persistent challenge,” Isherwood said.

“More attention is being given to support the transition from education to the workplace during inductions, but these findings reinforce the importance of work experience and embedding these capabilities across the curriculum.”

AI misrepresents graduate abilities

The ISE also said AI is making it more difficult for companies to judge candidates fairly in the recruitment stage.

Over a third of employers reported that overuse of the technology to tailor applications is misrepresenting applicants’ skills, up from around half in 2025.

Isherwood said AI will also “dramatically change” the scope of entry-level roles.