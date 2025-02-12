Allwyn wins lotto with McLaren deal after F1 partnership

Lottery operator Allwyn have built upon their Formula 1 partnership this week by striking a deal with constructors’ champions McLaren.

The firm, which holds the UK licence for the National Lottery, will add McLaren to their roster of partners having agreed to get on board with Formula 1 ahead of the 2025 season.

“We are delighted to welcome Allwyn to the McLaren Racing family,” team principal Zak Brown said this morning.

“Off the back of a fantastic 2024 season in Formula 1, it’s great to have an international brand like Allwyn join us at a time when the team – and the sport – is going from strength to strength. We’re excited to go racing together.”

F1 partnership

McLaren are bidding to win back-to-back team titles in Formula 1 for the first time since 1991, when they concluded a run of four championships in a row.

Their driver pairing Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are each seen as potential future world champions, though the duo took points off each other as Max Verstappen drove to a fourth title in 2024.

Allwyn founder Czech billionaire Karel Komarek added: “This exciting partnership – alongside the partnership we announced earlier this week with F1 – is a big step forward on Allwyn’s journey to expand its business and brand globally.

“Our collaboration with McLaren benefits from a shared drive to thrive, fuelled by technology and with innovation at its heart; characteristics that will continue to power Allwyn’s global development.”

McLaren have been commended by sports sponsorship experts for their approach to partner agreements, whereby they steer towards multiple major partners rather than a single title sponsor.

Speaking on the wider announcement of Allwyn sponsoring Formula 1 earlier this week, F1 chief Stefano Domenicali said: “We are thrilled to welcome Allwyn as a new official partner,”

“Our collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and celebrating community.

“This partnership also provides new opportunities for both our organisations to connect with broader audiences around the world.

“We look forward to working together to create unique experiences and drive positive change together.”