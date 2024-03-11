The Oscars results in full: Oppenheimer and Poor Things win big

Oppenheimer was the biggest winner at the Oscars

Christopher Nolan finally bagged an Oscar for Best Picture as his cerebral blockbuster Oppenheimer came away as last night’s big winner. Nolan also walked away with the Best Director gong while Irish actor Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for his role and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor.

Ryan Gosling was perhaps the evening’s biggest talking point for his stellar performance of Barbie song “I’m Just Ken”, although that film only received a single gong, the Best Original Song Oscar for Billie Eilish and Finneas What Was I Made For?

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things was also handsomely rewarded, taking home statues for Best Production Design, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Native American Lily Gladstone, hotly tipped by some to win Best Actress, missed out on the night, with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon missing out in all 10 categories in which it was nominated.

Best Picture

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, …

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Best Costume Design

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things, Mark Coulier, Nadia Stacey, Josh Weston

Best Production Design

Poor Things, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek, James Price

Best Sound

The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”], Billie Eilish, Finneas

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson-Rath, Michelle Mizner

Best Live Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson, Steven Rales

Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Brad Booker, Dave Mullins

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

The Last Repair Shop, Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot