The Oscars results in full: Oppenheimer and Poor Things win big
Christopher Nolan finally bagged an Oscar for Best Picture as his cerebral blockbuster Oppenheimer came away as last night’s big winner. Nolan also walked away with the Best Director gong while Irish actor Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for his role and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor.
Ryan Gosling was perhaps the evening’s biggest talking point for his stellar performance of Barbie song “I’m Just Ken”, although that film only received a single gong, the Best Original Song Oscar for Billie Eilish and Finneas What Was I Made For?
Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things was also handsomely rewarded, taking home statues for Best Production Design, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Native American Lily Gladstone, hotly tipped by some to win Best Actress, missed out on the night, with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon missing out in all 10 categories in which it was nominated.
Best Picture
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven
Best Actor
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Actress
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Best Original Score
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Best Visual Effects
Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, …
Best Cinematography
Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Best Costume Design
Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Best Film Editing
Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things, Mark Coulier, Nadia Stacey, Josh Weston
Best Production Design
Poor Things, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek, James Price
Best Sound
The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Best Original Song
What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”], Billie Eilish, Finneas
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
Best Documentary Feature
20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson-Rath, Michelle Mizner
Best Live Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson, Steven Rales
Best Animated Short Film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Brad Booker, Dave Mullins
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
The Last Repair Shop, Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot