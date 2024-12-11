Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Dame Joan Collins switches on lights for London’s tallest Christmas Tree

Acting Legend Dame Joan Collins lit up the Eastern City – literally – by switching on London’s tallest Christmas tree this month.

The massive 67 foot sustainable Christmas tree is the latest edition to the iconic City skyline and is part of the Eastern City Business Improvement District’s Festival of Light Campaign to ensure this area is a place to visit and enjoy not just to work.

The tree, created by The Christmas Decorator, a company committed to sustainability which has earned them the Carbon Footprint Standard, is made of 65,000 LED lights and over 800 red and gold baubles and is situated outside the Pan Pacific London hotel.

Over 200 people crammed the plaza outside the hotel to catch a glimpse of the global superstar and see the iconic tree being switched on.

Dame Joan Collins said:“ I am honoured to have been asked by the Eastern City Business Improvement District to officially switch on the lights for London’s tallest tree. I love London. I am a Londoner and although I have homes in Los Angeles and France, my heart will always belong to London. This iconic City, with its rich, captivating history and culture, has a pulse and excitement second to none.

“You are the community that drives change – not just in terms of new ideas and global economic trends, but in perception too. Celebrations like this one help draw new audiences to the City as it becomes a place to visit and play, not just to work.”

Kate Hart, CEO of the Eastern City BID, said: “This stunning Christmas tree is a great example of how, through partnership, we can achieve mor and a great way to round off a fabulous year of collaboration here in the Eastern City.

“From the launch of our ambitious realm vision in October to our summer of sports earlier in the year, we work hard to support the community in this area. To amplify the work of our business community, to work with our partners at the City of London Corporation to invest an add value, to diversify this wonderful area and unlock potential.”

The tree will be available to see until 5th January 2025.