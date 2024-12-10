Cineworld: The six cinemas to close as restructuring plan completes

Cineworld is to close six more sites.

Cineworld has revealed it will close another six of its cinemas across the UK as its major restructuring process comes to an end.

The troubled chain will shutter its sites in Castleford, Leigh, Middlesbrough, Northampton, Poole and Weymouth.

The move comes after Cineworld previously closed five sites after first announcing the overhaul in July.

The leisure firm has not disclosed how many jobs will be impacted by the closures.

Javier Sotomayor, president of Cineworld International, said: “The successful completion of our restructuring plan, achieved with the crucial support of our landlords, protects thousands of jobs across the UK and provides us with the financial stability to continue investing in delivering extraordinary experiences for our valued customers.

“This milestone sets the stage for a brighter future, enabling Cineworld to continue sharing joy in communities across the UK for many years to come.”

In September 2022, the firm filed for bankruptcy in the US after lockdowns on both sides of the Atlantic left it in a tricky financial situation.

Then, having emerged from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July the following year, it de-listed from the London Stock Exchange as part of a debt restructuring plan agreed by lenders that left shareholders empty-handed.

In June this year, the chain, which as well as operating in the UK and US has a presence across Israel and central and eastern Europe, was reported to be open to a sale, having held initial talks with potential buyers.