Rumours is the political farce the world needs right now

There may not feel like a lot to laugh about in the political world at the moment, but the dry humour in bizarre horror-comedy Rumours may hit the target.

Set during a fiction conference, the leaders of the G7 countries set about trying to form a press release regarding an unknown crisis. Suddenly, they find themselves abandoned in the grounds of the castle where they are staying, wandering in a forest to discover undead bodies and an intergalactic giant brain. With no support, they must draw on their own leadership skills to survive.

A loony concept opens the door for smart satire in a film that rewards those who has suspend their disbelief. Filmed in the glossy style of an old B Movie, directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson invite the audience to see what happens when world leaders have to fend for themselves. The result is a group of recognisable faces lost in bureaucracy, arrogance, and hilarious self-interest. Given the outrageous setting, it’s interesting to note how many lines will draw a smile of recognition from the politically savvy.

Cate Blanchett is the standout of the ensemble cast as the clipped German Chancellor, getting the tone just right alongside Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds) as the passionate French President and Alicia Vikander as a delegate possessed by the brain. Charles Dance makes absolutely no effort at an American accent as The US President, but still manages capture the pomposity of the post with his laid back attitude and dream of being assassinated.

Rumours takes a twisted path towards some interesting conclusions, asking talented actors to walk on the wild side in a crazy but ultimately thoughtful pastiche of political ineptitude.

Rumours is in cinemas from 6th December