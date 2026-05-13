Starmer to face challenge from Streeting

Wes Streeting is reportedly set to trigger a leadership contest.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to face an imminent leadership challenge from health secretary Wes Streeting, according to reports, as Labour’s infighting explodes into open war.

The Prime Minister attempted to use the King’s Speech – setting out his legislative agenda for the year ahead – to regain the initiative, promising “radical change.”

But minutes before King Charles entered parliament on Wednesday morning, it was reported in The Times that Streeting would resign from the Cabinet as soon as today and announce that 81 Labour MPs supported his bid to become Prime Minister. Around two hours before the statement, Streeting and Starmer had a meeting in Number 10 that lasted just 15 minutes.

Starmer attempted to talk up the government’s agenda for the year ahead, insisting he would “tear down the status quo” in an appeal to backbenchers anxious about the leadership’s political direction.

But the Prime Minister failed to drown out rumours suggesting that Streeting was prepared to trigger a leadership election.

The King’s Speech confirmed that the government would introduce bills that allowed it to fast-track trade deals with the EU and implement “regulation for growth”.

Badenoch takes dig at Starmer

While the ensuing debate normally features an exchange of jokes between politicians, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch used her statement to press the sitting Labour leader on his leadership wobbles and string of U-turns over the last two years.

She accused Starmer of being “in office but not in power” while she pointed to Streeting on the front bench, teasing “we all know what he’s been up to”.

“Labour want to lead the country [but] they can’t even lead a coup,” Badenoch said.

Read more Starmer leadership under threat ahead of awkward King’s Speech

She also told Starmer: “Leadership is about having a vision for this country. It’s about having the courage to take difficult decisions, persuading your party that those difficult decisions will pay off in time, and taking responsibility for your mistakes. He has failed on every count.”

The Prime Minister laughed off the attack, thanking the Tory leader for her “usual warm and generous nature” in parliamentary debates.

“In difficult days, her input is always a ray of sunshine.”

He also took a dig at the Conservative Party’s losses in local elections last week: “We do have one thing in common: our parties both had tough results in the local elections last week. The difference is, she hasn’t noticed.”

MPs will now debate the government’s legislative agenda over the next week, though proceedings could be thrown into chaos in the event of a formal leadership challenge.

A Downing Street spokesman said the Prime Minister had “full confidence” in Streeting to remain as health secretary despite the looming threat of a leadership contest.

Bond traders are now making an assessment of whether a challenge from Streeting could open the floodgates for leadership bids from other candidates, including on the left wing of the party. It has been reported that Ed Miliband would be likely to oppose Streeting in a leadership race.

Goldman Sachs analysis suggested that the double effect of the Iran war and political uncertainty would shave £12bn off the Chancellor’s fiscal buffer, reflecting the real-world consequences of SW1’s political crisis.

Its researchers said that lower growth and higher gilt yields would continue to pile pressure on public finances.