The Eastern City Business Improvement District (BID) enhances London’s iconic areas like Aldgate, Bank, Monument, and Liverpool Street by improving public spaces, supporting businesses, hosting events, and promoting arts and culture.

Funded by a levy on local businesses, the BID reinvests in local projects, fostering a vibrant environment for work and leisure. Established in 2022, it builds on the EC Partnership’s success and is one of the UK’s largest BIDs, driving positive change in the Square Mile.

Focused on financial and professional services, the BID addresses key issues through cleaner streets, safety, sustainability, and community initiatives, ensuring the district thrives as a hub for commerce, innovation, and culture.

The Eastern City BID’s programme will focus on:

A Sustainable District:

Supporting net zero by 2040 with greener spaces, reduced congestion, renewable energy, better public transport, and tools for businesses to drive change.

An Evolving District:

Adapting to new work patterns with cultural events and creative use of public spaces to attract diverse audiences.

Our Community:

Improving experiences with cleaner streets, safety initiatives, charity support, and events promoting well-being and resilience.

Promoting the Eastern City:

Showcasing the area as a global commercial leader with 80,000+ jobs and £11 billion in economic output.

Meet the Team