Over 3000 phones marked thanks to the City Business Improvement Districts

Free phone marking sessions run by the five City of London Business Improvement Districts, in partnership with the City of London Police, has resulted in more than 3000 phones marked to help combat the increase in mobile phone theft.

Various pop-up events took place across the city from June until August, where people had discreet and unique stickers placed on their phones which help police quickly identify and return stolen phones to victims when recovered.

The five City BIDs – Eastern City, Culture Mile, Fleet Street Quarter, Aldgate Connect and Cheapside Business Alliance, handed out 3404 kits during these events.

The police are making inroads into tackling this issue, with mobile phone thefts down 30 per cent in the City this year. However, from over 1000 stolen phones recovered by the City of London Police in the last two years, fewer than half have been returned because the owner couldn’t be located.

Henry Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer for the Eastern City BID, said: “It is clear that there was a real appetite from our workers and visitors to take advantage of this free service and the feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Mobile phone theft is a major concern amongst local employees so the five City BIDs were delighted to fund this crucial initiative, one of the many projects we have to enhance the safety and security of those who enjoy all that the Square Mile has to offer.”

Beth Nash, Safe and Secure Manager for Fleet Street Quarter and Culture Mile BID, said: “It is great to have the five City Business Improvement Districts supporting the police’s innovative phone marking scheme after its hugely successful launch at Fleet Street Quarter in March.

“Our increased presence and collaborative efforts throughout the summer have been welcomed by commuters, residents and visitors alike. Not only have we been able to mark thousands of devices, but the physical presence of these pop up events sends a powerful message to would-be thieves: we are actively protecting our property and remain vigilant with our belongings.”

Sarah Weekes, Senior Legal Counsel at Delinian, who took advantage of this service, said: “It was great to see the BIDs addressing one of the main issues which affects workers in the area – phone theft. With the City of London Police, they have put in place a practical and convenient way to get your phone marked. I was able to visit the Thameslink pop-up while going out to get lunch, pick up a phone marking pack and get advice.”

Partnering with the City Business Improvements Districts

Inspector Kerry Goodwin from the City of London Police said: “Tackling phone snatching and related crimes is a collaborative effort. Our partnership work with City Business Improvement Districts has enabled us to mark more phones, making them less desirable to thieves and giving us a better chance of getting recovered phones back to victims.

“We are taking a proactive approach to protecting the Square Mile. If you come to the City with the intention of stealing phones, you can expect to be met by both plain-clothed and visible officers on proactive patrols, who will arrest you and bring you to justice.”

Future dates for phone marking will be published in due course.