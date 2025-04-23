Eastern City Community Fund 2025: Supporting Local Change

The Eastern City Community Fund, in partnership with ActionFunder, is proud to announce the latest round of funding awarded to nine outstanding community projects across East London. Now in its third round, the fund continues to back grassroots initiatives that bring people together, support those in need, and help build a fairer, more inclusive society.

Creation of a Therapeutic Sensory Room in Hospice – St Joseph’s Hospice

St Joseph’s Hospice will create a dedicated therapeutic sensory room for patients in palliative care. This calming space is designed to improve well-being through gentle sensory stimulation, providing a peaceful environment for both patients and their families during incredibly difficult times.

Community Refugee Employment Programme – Sona Tech Community Interest Company (C.I.C.)

This vital programme supports refugees on their journey into meaningful employment. Offering tailored training, job-readiness workshops and mentoring, Sona Tech C.I.C. is empowering individuals to build stable, fulfilling lives here in the UK.

Stick With It – Wapping Hockey Club

Through its “Stick With It” project, Wapping Hockey Club is using sport to engage local young people. Providing access to coaching, kit and team activities, the initiative helps develop confidence, teamwork and a lifelong love of physical activity.

Learn Forward – Beyond the Bias

“Learn Forward” is a community education programme focused on tackling inequality in education. Through mentoring, workshops and skill-building activities, Beyond the Bias is opening up opportunities for young people from underrepresented backgrounds.

Growing for Good – Shadwell Community Project

This urban gardening initiative is turning underused local spaces into thriving community gardens. Not only does it promote sustainable living and access to fresh food, it also brings neighbours together, helping to nurture a greener, more connected community.

Street Elite Tower Hamlets – The Change Foundation

Street Elite supports young people at risk of disengagement through sport and mentoring. The programme builds confidence, resilience, and practical skills—helping participants move into education, training or employment.

Bringing Generations Together in East London – InCommon

InCommon is bridging the gap between generations by bringing young people and older residents together through storytelling, activities and conversation. The aim is to reduce loneliness, challenge stereotypes and foster deeper community connection.

Tower Hamlets FOOD Clubs – Family Action

Family Action is tackling food poverty with its FOOD (Food On Our Doorstep) Clubs, providing families with affordable, nutritious food alongside cooking advice and community support. Six clubs across Tower Hamlets now support over 300 people every week.

Eastern City BID – Ready for Work Programme – XLP Youth Charity

This employment-readiness programme gives young people the tools they need to succeed. From interview prep to confidence-building workshops, XLP is helping the next generation find work and take their first steps into a brighter future.

“Supporting local causes isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s absolutely vital. We’re delighted to be supporting the Eastern City Community Fund for a third time. Throughout the programme, we have the privilege of working with so many inspiring people who are delivering a real, positive benefit to their communities. This fund is a great example of business social responsibility in action, and we’re proud to continue backing charitable and grassroots organisations making a tangible difference in people’s lives.” Claire Dumontier-Marriage, BID Director

Several of the newly funded projects have already sprung into action. Family Action has expanded its Tower Hamlets FOOD Clubs, welcoming more families each week with affordable food parcels and community support. Wapping Hockey Club’s Stick With It sessions are now running, engaging young people in weekly coaching that builds confidence and teamwork. The Change Foundation’s Street Elite programme has begun outreach across Tower Hamlets, identifying young people for sport-based mentoring, while InCommon has started organising intergenerational sessions that bring older and younger people together through shared storytelling. It’s fantastic to see the early impact already taking shape on the ground.

