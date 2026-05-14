Xsolla Showcases Industry Insights and Regional Commitment at Digital Dragons 2026

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced its participation in Digital Dragons 2026, one of Europe’s premier game industry conferences.

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As the video game industry continues to evolve, early indicators from Q1 2026 point to sustained momentum across key segments. Xsolla’s presence at Digital Dragons will reflect on several emerging themes shaping the market, including:

The ongoing strength of live-service and hybrid monetization models

Increased adoption of direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategies by developers and publishers

Growing demand for localized payment solutions to support global player bases

A heightened focus on player engagement, retention, and community-building tools

These insights underscore the industry’s shift toward long-term player relationships and diversified revenue strategies.

Poland continues to play a significant role in the global video game industry, with recent projections valuing the market at approximately €1.3 billion annually through 2026. Notably, more than 95% of the industry’s revenue comes from exports, underscoring the international reach and impact of Polish game developers.

“Central and Eastern Europe has a thriving games industry community and remains a region with tremendous growth potential,” said Błażej Krakowiak, Business Development/Developer Relations Lead, CEE at Xsolla. “Digital Dragons sits at its heart. Year after year, this conference brings together an incredible concentration of creative talent and business opportunity. We keep coming back because the developers and studios here are building something remarkable, and Xsolla supports them with all the things needed to succeed globally.”

At Digital Dragons, Xsolla will also highlight recent updates across its suite of products and services, including enhancements to its Web Shop, expanded payment options, and publishing suite offerings. Xsolla is committed to building the tools and services that help the video game industry grow, enabling game developers to launch, grow, and win. Together, these solutions are designed to help developers simplify global distribution, optimize monetization, and create seamless player experiences.

“Digital Dragons is a key moment for the industry to come together, share ideas, and explore new opportunities,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “We’re excited to engage with developers, share how we have been building all the things for the industry, and continue supporting the growth of the global games ecosystem.”

Attendees are invited to connect with Xsolla during the event and attend the upcoming session for insights into the latest industry trends and innovations.

Błażej Krakowiak, Business Development/Developer Relations Lead, CEE at Xsolla, will host a 45-minute speaking session on Monday, 18th May at 11:00 AM CEST titled, ‘Your Game Is Invisible: Surviving the Discoverability Collapse’, which will examine different perspectives and give developers proven tactics to connect with audiences at every step from monetization to long-term support.

While Anatoly Strutinsky, SVP Government & Industry Relations, EMEA at Xsolla will participate as a speaker on a panel titled, ‘State of the Industry 2026: Service Providers The New Production Ecosystem’ on Tuesday 19th May at 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM CEST alongside Coleman Dan of Iron Galaxy; Viki Freeman of Airship; Siemion Branzburg of Transperfect; and Charlie Bowers of Service.com, exploring the role of service providers and how studios can effectively integrate external teams into production pipelines without losing control over quality and IP.

Xsolla remains committed to bringing the global game development community together and is proud to spotlight five studios from Azerbaijan that will showcase their games at Digital Dragons 2026. Selected through an open call and competitive review process conducted in partnership with the IDDA, the chosen studios, DarkNight Studio, Cool Bears Studio, ExTerra Studio, PixelNodes Studio, and Untitle Game Studio, were recognized for their creative vision, project quality, and potential to make an impact on the international stage. This initiative reflects Xsolla’s ongoing commitment to connecting game developers with opportunities across geographies, and each selected studio will receive dedicated pitch mentoring, conference preparation support, and access to Digital Dragons’ networking and meeting systems ahead of their debut in Kraków.

For more information about Xsolla’s presence at Digital Dragons 2026, please visit: xsolla.pro/Digital-Dragons

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514302984/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com