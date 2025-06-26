The Eastern City BID Announces £100,000 Funding and Two-Year Partnership with Providence Row

The Eastern City Business Improvement District (BID) is proud to announce a two-year partnership with local homelessness charity Providence Row, accompanied by a £100,000 funding commitment. As part of this partnership, Providence Row has been named Eastern City BID’s Charity of the Year, marking a significant step in the BID’s ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities across the Square Mile.

This new collaboration will begin with Providence Row joining as an event and charity partner at Leadenhall Live, the summer event series being hosted by The Leadenhall Building with the Eastern City BID as a sponsor. The partnership will provide a platform for Providence Row to raise awareness, engage with the business community and drive critical support for its frontline services tackling homelessness in East London.

“We’re delighted to be working with Providence Row, a charity that makes a tangible difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness,” said Nick Carty, Chairman of the Board for the Eastern City BID. “This partnership is not just about funding – it’s about long-term support, collaboration and creating meaningful impact in our local area.

“From the feedback we have received from our business community, we know they want to address the increasing challenge of rough sleeping and are passionate about providing support for the most vulnerable. Additionally, they want to create opportunities for local workers to play their part through increased volunteering opportunities and social enterprise involvement. This is a community which drives change and this is a prime example of this.”

Founded in 1860, Providence Row, supports over 1,400 people a year with integrated services from their day centre based in Aldgate, including housing advice, mental health support, recovery programmes and employability training. Providence Row also provides a number of outreach services across neighbouring boroughs. The charity’s holistic approach aligns closely with the BID’s wider commitment to community resilience and inclusive growth.

Tom O’Connor, CEO, of Providence Row, said:

“We’re thrilled to be named Eastern City BID’s Charity of the Year. This partnership will enable us to reach more people and strengthen our services at a time when homelessness and housing insecurity continue to rise. We look forward to working together to build awareness and mobilise the City’s support.”

The £100,000 funding will directly support Providence Row’s programmes over the two-year period, with further fundraising and awareness opportunities planned through events, campaigns, and joint initiatives with businesses in the district.

Eastern City BID invites all local stakeholders to engage with this partnership, beginning with Leadenhall Live where Providence Row will be hosting a fireside talk discussing its important work and upcoming campaigns on 10th July.

Notes to Editors:

The prevalence of homelessness is increasing across the country, but notably in the City which until recent years had been relatively unaffected:

11,933 people slept rough in London in 2023/24 (+19% on the previous year).

Between 2022/23 and 2023/24 (latest available full-year data) there was a 36% increase in rough sleeping in the City of London.

In Q4 2024/25, 257 individuals were rough sleeping in the City of London, third behind Ealing (283), Camden (339) and Westminster (1,001).

1,474 homeless deaths across the UK, one every 6 hours (+12%).

A 44% rise in people experiencing multiple complex needs.