Properties For “Meanwhile Activation”

The Eastern City Business Improvement District is calling on property owners to join a transformative partnership to unlock the potential of vacant spaces, converting underused spaces into thriving centres of activity which enhance the area and benefits everyone working, living and visiting this amazing City.

Supported by the City of London Corporation, the Eastern City programme addresses the challenges of a post-Covid landscape, where reduced demand for older, ground floor units has left properties unoccupied. Through our innovative “meanwhile activation” initiatives, we create site specific projects which drive footfall, enhance the area’s vibrancy and establish the area as cultural destination with its own unique identity.

The first Meanwhile project activation by the BID was on the site of 55 Old Broad Street, which was transformed into Broadworks, a temporary creative incubator space that delivered a pioneering case-study. Partnering with Landsec and Hive Curates, it opened in September 2023, offering affordable studio space for the creative industries, gallery, retail and event space and workshops and exhibition areas. This project was recognised in the NLA’s annual awards as a national exemplar of successful meanwhile activation.

Our tailored activations benefit the entire community and as the projects are designed for the short term, this ensures seamless transitions and minimal disruption. The benefits of partnering with us include fully funded activations, business rates mitigation, support for lettings, trusted partnerships and proven social value.

Kate Hart, CEO of the Eastern City BID, said: “With proven successes and a forward-thinking vision, we are proud to lead the way in creating meaningful opportunities for property owners and the community. Partner with us to bring vibrancy, culture and value to your property. Together we can shape the future of the Eastern City.”

For further information, contact william@easterncity.co.uk