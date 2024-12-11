Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Public Realm Vision

An ambitious and inspirational vision for the future of public spaces in the Square Mile’s tall building cluster has been unveiled this month. The new Public Realm Vision, published by the Eastern City Business Improvement District (EC BID) following 10 months of collaborative working, seeks to support the City of London Corporation on plans already in the pipeline and identify other opportunities that could be expedited and delivered through partnership and investment between the public and private sectors.

In December last year EC BID appointed the independent research and urban design practice Publica to deliver a long-term vision for the streets and public spaces around the Eastern City area to represent the priorities of levy paying businesses within the BID footprint. Members of the local business community, alongside the City of London Corporation, have been involved in the tender process. The Publica team has spent over 100 hours on site, studying streets, alleyways, courtyards, plazas and gardens to understand how people use these publicly accessible spaces.

The Vision, which has been welcomed by the City of London Corporation, is based on evidence-led research, combining detailed spatial, heritage and demographic analysis alongside valuable insights from stakeholders and public consultation.

The BID has consulted closely with the City of London Corporation to ensure the vision aligns with, updates and supports its policies, current strategies (namely the Eastern City Cluster Vision published in 2019) and the draft of the new City Plan 2040.

The vision is supported by seven aims, developed through consultation with stakeholders in the area, which articulate specific aspects of the public life of the EC BID area:

1. Welcoming publicly accessible spaces – designing spaces that are inviting and accommodating;



2. Resilient trees and planting – ensuring the area is as green as possible;

3. Lively uses and activity – creating a dynamic and energetic place;



4. Intuitive navigation – making it easier to reach your destination;

5. Historic character and lighting – celebrating and improving the heritage features;

6. A mobility environment which is accessible to all – establishing environments where modes of movement can co-exist;

7. A safe and secure neighbourhood – promoting spaces where all users feel safe.

Publishing the Vision in 2024 is particularly relevant given the amount of growth expected in this global business district. With city worker numbers rising by 29,000 since 2021 and now standing at around 615,000 in total, the City Corporation Planning Authority is negotiating development proposals that would provide hundreds of thousands of sqm of much needed Grade A office space, with hundreds of thousands more already approved and under construction. Much of this growth will happen in the Eastern City’s tall building cluster area, where 11 new tall buildings are underway or have the green light.

These include 1 Leadenhall Street, 100 Leadenhall Street, 40 Leadenhall Street, 70 Gracechurch Street, 55 Old Broad Street, 99 Bishopsgate, and 55 Bishopsgate.

This level of investment creates significant opportunities for public realm, but also challenges. Public realm at the ground level is already under pressure and it is important that the different developments knit together, maximising space, activation and the quality of the experience of being in the area.

Together with the City of London Corporation, further work will now be undertaken by the BID, working closely with partners such as Transport for London and property developers to test feasibility, develop funding models and delivery strategies for some of the projects included in the Vision document.