Massive civil service office complex approved for Manchester

The development is part of a plan to bring more civil servants to Manchester

A huge new tech-focused Government office complex in Manchester has been given planning permission.

The 5.5 acre project, which could support as many as 7,000 civil service jobs in the city, will bring together a range of government departments with a focus on technology.

“The new digital campus plays to Manchester’s strengths. We have fostered one of the fastest growing tech and digital communities in the UK, with a growing international reputation,” Council leader Bev Craig said.

“The transformation of this brownfield site supports our ongoing growth in the sector, which translates into quality employment and development opportunities for our residents.”

The campus will be a hub constructed on the former Central Retail Park in Ancoats. It will include a central lawn, plaza, and tiered gardens.

The former “eyesore” will also have new walking and cycling routes to help connect Ancoats to the city centre and to the Etihad Stadium.

The UK’s previous government committed to relocating 22,000 civil service roles out of London by 2030.

The department’s moving roles include the Cabinet Office, Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, Department for Education and Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

As part of this, it made plans to move 2,500 civil service staff to a new building in Manchester, a development which is ongoing under the current Government.

Managing director for infrastructure UK & Ireland at Atkinsréalis, Mike McNicholas, said the design “delivers on our client’s inspiring vision for a modern, sustainable workspace” while “creating new green spaces for the benefit of the wider community.”

“The new digital campus will transform this part of Manchester and will demonstrate the value of a place-led approach to development, creating jobs and opportunities for people in the region to support long-term economic growth,” McNicholas said.

The park space has been designed in collaboration with landscape architects Planit-IE following public consultation.