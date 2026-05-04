Airspan and Wireless Services Announce Deployment of MobileAccess 6000 Digital DAS at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC (“Airspan”) and Wireless Services today announced the successful deployment of Airspan’s MobileAccess 6000 Digital DAS platform at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). Delivered as part of a long-standing collaboration, the deployment marks a major milestone in CLT’s ongoing wireless infrastructure modernization, enhancing coverage and capacity throughout the airport.

At the core of the deployment is Airspan’s MobileAccess 6000 Digital DAS platform, enabling CLT to deliver consistent, high-performance in-building wireless connectivity across the airport. Its digital architecture, compact footprint, and support for all sub-6 GHz cellular spectrum bands – including 3.45 GHz (DoD spectrum) and C-band – on a single platform allow for efficient scaling and performance in high-density environments. The platform is designed to support seamless user experiences across a wide range of applications, from real-time collaboration to high-volume data usage, even during peak travel periods.

Building on more than a decade of collaboration between Wireless Services and CLT, the project reflects a forward-looking strategy to support the airport’s rapid growth and evolving connectivity demands. Following a comprehensive, year-long evaluation of wireless technologies and architectures, Wireless Services selected Airspan’s MobileAccess 6000 platform to support the airport’s communications infrastructure upgrade. Initial deployment phases included the Terminal Lobby Expansion (TLE), covering approximately 365,000 square feet of new and renovated space, with further expansion covering approximately 230,000 square feet in Terminal A.

“CLT serves a growing base of business and international travelers who need consistent, high-performance connectivity for real-time collaboration, cloud applications, and content sharing,” said Linda Macey, Airport Business and Revenue Director, CLT. “With this deployment, we are delivering the connectivity that our passengers expect today while ensuring the infrastructure is in place to support future demand.”

This modernization has already delivered measurable results, with average download speeds increasing from approximately 50 Mbps to over 300 Mbps, and peak speeds exceeding 800 Mbps in upgraded areas. Upload capacity has tripled, maintaining exceptional stability and performance even during peak travel periods and high network usage.

“Charlotte Douglas International Airport represents one of the most complex and demanding wireless environments in the country,” said Aron Matassa, CEO at Wireless Services. “Our long-standing partnership with CLT, combined with Airspan’s MobileAccess 6000 Digital DAS platform, has allowed us to deliver a future-ready fiber-to-the-edge (FTTE) network that not only improves performance today but is scalable for years to come.”

“We are proud to partner with Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Wireless Services,” said Amit Jain, SVP & GM of In-Building Networks at Airspan. “MobileAccess 6000 was designed for large high-traffic public venues that want to provide exceptional wireless connectivity to their customers using infrastructure that is cost-effective, scalable, and future-ready. The network that Wireless Services has built at CLT delivers on these values and sets a benchmark for how airports should approach connectivity infrastructure.”

With the first phases now live, the infrastructure upgrades are continuing with a large-scale outdoor DAS (oDAS) expansion expected to be operational in 2026. This next phase will further extend high-capacity coverage across the broader airport campus, reinforcing CLT’s position as a leader in advanced wireless infrastructure and passenger connectivity.

About Airspan

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is an innovative US-based provider of wireless network solutions with a global presence, focused on delivering carrier-grade 5G and advanced wireless connectivity. Airspan’s portfolio spans three core solution areas – in-building, outdoor, and air-to-ground – and includes market-leading products for DAS, Open RAN, and small cells across both public and private network settings. Airspan supports mobile network operators, neutral-host providers, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and other service providers in building reliable, scalable wireless networks that enhance coverage and capacity while enabling fast, efficient deployment. Visit our website at https://airspan.com/

About Wireless Services

Wireless Services is a premier telecommunications infrastructure firm specializing in the design, construction, and long-term maintenance of complex wireless connectivity systems for high-profile, high-traffic venues. From major aviation hubs and sports arenas to healthcare facilities and industrial sites, we provide end-to-end solutions that include Commercial DAS, Public Safety ‘Class A’ systems, and Private LTE/CBRS networks. Our expert engineering teams are recognized for their ability to tailor RF designs to the specific architectural demands of each venue, ensuring seamless, carrier-neutral connectivity and 24/7 mission-critical reliability.

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Contact

Media & Analyst Contact:

Kyle Allen

kallen@airspan.com

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