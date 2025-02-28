Oxford Street: Mayor wants ideas on pedestrianising iconic shopping area

Oxford Street. Photo: Transport for London (TfL)

Sadiq Khan is asking Londoners for their ideas on pedestrianising Oxford Street in a bid to transform the iconic shopping district into a “world-class, accessible, clean, avenue”.

The Mayor today launched a public consultation on the proposed transformation of the central London road which will run until 2 May 2025.

Sir Sadiq is proposing to create a new Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) which would lead the regeneration project with specific planning powers – and he hopes the revamped street will become the world’s best urban space for shopping, leisure and events.

City Hall says the transformation would boost visitor numbers, create new jobs, and improve growth for London and the whole UK economy, after Oxford Street declined in recent years amid the Covid pandemic, the rise of online shopping and out-of-town shopping centres.

The public, residents, businesses and visitors to Oxford Street are being asked for their views on the scheme, which covers an area worth £25bn to London’s economy in 2022.

Khan said: “Oxford Street has been known as the nation’s high street but the area has suffered in recent years.

“My proposals are designed to unlock the true potential of Oxford Street and deliver a world-class, accessible, clean, avenue.”

He added: “[This] would help restore this famous part of the capital and support good businesses, create new jobs and boost growth. I encourage everyone to have their say.”

The consultation will focus on gathering Londoners’ views on the mayor’s proposals to create a new MDC, which would have the necessary powers to pedestrianise the area.

City Hall says the plans are focused on making a beautiful pedestrian-friendly public space; designing with sustainability and climate change in mind; creating a high-quality design space that showcases the best of London’s talent, assets and opportunities; and hosting exciting events in a new, inviting public realm.

Dee Corsi, chief executive of the New West End Company, said the consultation opening was a “significant milestone” and an “important step towards unlocking the full potential of Oxford Street and the wider West End”.

She added: “We have long championed the regeneration of Oxford Street, recognising its vital importance to London and the UK economy.

“With significant private investment already driving change, Oxford Street is evolving. It has always been a much-loved destination, attracting Londoners and visitors from around the world. It’s a place where retail, leisure, and culture come together, and with growing demand for high-quality office space, its role as a vibrant commercial hub continues to expand.”

While Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said the plans would turn the area into “one of Europe’s biggest plazas”.

She stressed: “With pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants taking centre stage, we hope we can showcase, on one of the world’s most famous streets, how it’s possible to break down planning and licensing barriers to generate a thriving social scene.”