The Barbican and the Ned to represent London at major New York travel show

The Barbican Centre. Credit: Max Colson

Two of the City of London’s most important cultural venues will promote the area at a New York travel show later this month.

The Barbican and the Ned will attend SMU International, an event that connects industry experts with travel buyers looking to invest worldwide.

Jenny Waller, head of sales at the Barbican, said the event is a “perfect platform” to “share our vision and inspire international event organisers. “

“London’s Square Mile is not just the financial heart of our capital; it’s a cultural beacon,” Waller added.

The Ned and the Barbican will both be there to advocate for investment in the Square Mile’s Destination City initiative, a post-pandemic strategy aiming to boost spend and footfall.

Lockdowns hit City footfall hard, falling to as low as one per cent of normal levels at its worst, with spending down 100 per cent, according to Government data.

Recovery, too, was slower in the City than in other boroughs.

The Destination City plan includes revamping old offices into cultural venues and creating several new tourist attractions, including the London Museum and the Barbican Centre’s renewal programme.

A spate of new buildings with sustainable and public-facing initiatives are also on the way and are going to be incorporated into the plan.

“The City of London is a shining example of how London is constantly evolving, building upon history and discovering something new,” Rachel Lajom, Head of Groups & Events Sales at The Ned said.

“[SMU] is the perfect opportunity to showcase to the North American buyers, that London is a destination you can continue to come back and visit and always experience something new,” Lajom added.

Successful public-private initiatives in London include the mixed-use redevelopment of Battersea Power station and Nine Elms, which was funded by a consortium of Malaysian investors.

“To sit alongside The Barbican will allow us to position The City of London and its importance to the well-travelled business market, as well as those wanting to explore this unique city for the first time,” he said.

SMU International 2025 will take place from 11-13 March.