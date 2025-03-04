Tory MP warns UK should ‘consider possibility Trump is a Russian asset’

A Conservative MP has warned the UK should “consider the possibility that President Trump is a Russian asset”.

Graham Stuart, a former Foreign Office minister, posted the remark on X, formerly Twitter, after the US President halted military aid to Ukraine.

Overnight, the White House suspended delivery of ammunition and other equipment to Kyiv after announcing that it is “reviewing” assistance to “ensure it is contributing to a solution”.

It comes after a clash in the Oval Office between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US leader last Friday left bilateral ties between the two nations in tatters, while allies led by Britain and France have been scrambling to find a way forward following the row.

Meanwhile, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference that Europe is in “an era of rearmament,” as she outlined plans to allow EU member states to boost defence spending without triggering EU mechanisms against budget deficits.

A €150bn loan instrument will also be available for investment and joint procurement to benefit the EU’s overall defence – such as air and missile defence and anti-drone systems – and nations will be able to redirect cash intended to address regional imbalances to defence.

Trump also posted fresh criticism of Zelensky on social media, stating that the Ukrainian leader “won’t be around very long” if he does not agree to a ceasefire soon.

Stuart commented: “We have to consider the possibility that President Trump is a Russian asset.

“If so, Trump’s acquisition is the crowning achievement of Putin’s FSB career – and Europe is on its own.”

It comes after Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey yesterday argued the UK needs to “reduce our dependency on the United States” as he fears President Trump is “not a reliable ally with respect to Russia”.

Sir Ed told the Commons: “We’ve entered a new era, one where the US prefers to align itself with tyrants like Putin rather than its democratic partners.”

And he stressed: “Britain [is] leading the world, as we have so many times in the past, bringing together Europe and Canada in London to work towards a just peace that guarantees Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

“But we need to reduce our dependency on the United States because I say with deep regret that I fear that President Trump is not a reliable ally with respect to Russia.”

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has aimed to act as a bridge between the US and Europe, including hosting a summit on Sunday with 18 European leaders in London.

Starmer insisted on Monday that those urging the UK to pick a side between its allies are “unserious”, and that Britain would “never choose between either side of the Atlantic”.

This morning, deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the UK “won’t be blindsided or bounced” and Sir Keir remained focused on supporting Ukraine and getting a peace deal.

She told ITV that the halt in military aid was “a matter for the US president” but the UK would be an “honest broker” working with both the White House and European allies.

Also posting on X, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch commented: “The news overnight that America is halting military aid to Ukraine is profoundly worrying.

“It is clear that Britain and Europe must re-arm much faster if we want to provide Ukraine with more than just warm words of support. We must work to keep America in, and Russia out.”