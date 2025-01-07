The Observatory Presents – A New Immersive Art and Wellness Space in the Eastern City

(London, UK) The Eastern City Business Improvement District has commissioned Creative Giants Art to produce The Observatory , a free immersive digital art house which seeks to explore the human experience through the fusion of art, technology, and storytelling and brings light and joy to the dark months of winter.

Following the success of its debut last year, the new iteration of The Observatory will open in Broadworks, 56 Old Broad Street, from 6 to 31 January 2025, supporting the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The Observatory is a unique pop-up that reimagines art outside traditional gallery spaces, providing a much-needed sanctuary in the heart of the city. Designed to help workers and visitors to the area navigate the challenges of January, it offers a calming environment to pause, reflect, and reconnect. Through the innovative blend of art and technology, The Observatory encourages wellness and emotional exploration, creating a truly transformative experience.

A Space for Art and Wellness

Nestled in the heart of London’s financial district, The Observatory transforms its surroundings into a haven of introspection and connection through two innovative audio-visual experiences: Harmony 2.0 and Soul

Paint . Both experiences invite participants to explore emotions and creativity while fostering collective wellbeing.

Harmony 2.0 : Created by We Are Midnight , Harmony 2.0 is a continuation of a concept by Turkish multidisciplinary artist Ela Brunel Hawes, whose fascination with states of mind and higher levels of consciousness inspired the concept. This real-time interactive group experience invites six participants to gather around a fluid well, taking them through a voyage of discovery through EEG headsets that interpret their brainwaves. The more participants achieve a state of calm, the more vividly their collective thoughts shape a stunning visual masterpiece in the well’s surface. By fostering shared moments of serenity and creativity, Harmony 2.0 connects people through the power of mindfulness and collective energy, ending with a group meditation

Showing: 6 – 18 January, 2025

Soul Paint : This internationally acclaimed virtual reality experience, co-created by Sarah Ticho (Hatsumi) and Niki Smit (Monobanda), guides participants to explore their emotions and sensations through body mapping, 3D drawing, and movement. The launch of The Observatory marks the first time this groundbreaking project will be available to the public outside a festival setting, offering a transformative opportunity for audiences to explore the complexities of human emotion and sensation through innovative VR storytelling. Narrated by actor and activist Rosario Dawson, Soul Paint invites participants to embark on a deeply personal and creative journey of self-discovery, during which users visually express the sensations and emotions within their bodies. The experience culminates in a powerful showcase of collective stories, creating a growing archive of human expression that connects audiences worldwide. Soul Paint has been co-created with patients, behavioural psychologists, neuroscientists and researchers. Since its premiere at South by Southwest Festival Texas (SXSW) in March 2024, where it won the Special Jury Prize, it has won numerous international accolades, including Best Health and Wellness at the Games for Change Awards in New York and Best Social Impact at FilmGate Interactive Media Festival in Miami.

Showing: 20 – 31 January, 2025

In addition to promoting wellness through art, The Observatory champions the mental health charity CALM . By engaging visitors in meaningful moments of introspection and creativity, The Observatory also aims to amplify CALM’s vital work in preventing suicide and supporting those in crisis.