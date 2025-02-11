‘First of its kind’ sustainable skyscraper gets green light from City of London

The team aim to complete the redevelopment by Summer 2032.

Planning permission for an innovative 33-story tower has been approved by the City of London Corporation, the latest in a string of top-quality skyscrapers approved in the capital.

The building at 70 Gracechurch Street will deliver over 550,000 sq meters of much-needed sustainable office space in the City.

“The City is leading the way on both policy and delivery to reduce carbon emissions and waste from development,” chairman of the City of London Corporation planning applications sub-committee, Shravan Joshi, said.

“It signals once more to investors, that the Square Mile is open for sustainable business,” Joshi added.

The building features an innovative way of combining substantial retrofitting within a new-build tower via retention and reuse of the existing building structure and materials, substantially reducing its carbon footprint.

Image courtesy of The City of London Corporation

Demand for top-quality sustainable place is in high demand in the City, with 70 per cent office buildings set to be ‘unlettable’ in 2027 due to higher minimum energy efficiency requirements for commercial office space.

This ‘flight-to-quality’ has caused availability in newly constructed office buildings to fall to 0.5 per cent in the City, pushing prime rents up 16 per cent in a year, according to Knight Frank.

Jenny Hammarlund, senior managing director of real estate at co-backer Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, said: “We are delighted that the City of London has resolved to grant consent for our plans for Seventy Gracechurch Street, allowing us to deliver a world-class, sustainable office development.

“This project will enhance the Eastern Cluster and create a vibrant new gateway to Leadenhall Market, enriching the area for businesses and the wider community.

70 Gracechurch Street will provide complete with public viewing gallery at the 32nd floor, three major new cultural uses and a new public connection from Fenchurch Street through to Ship Tavern Passage.

Image courtesy of The City of London Corporation