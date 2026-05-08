Algoma Central Corporation Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Algoma Central Corporation (TSX:ALC), held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 7, 2026. Each of the matters set out below were voted upon at the Meeting and are described in greater detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2026, available online at www.algonet.com/investor-relations and www.sedarplus.ca.
1. Election of Directors
All nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders with the support of 77.54% of shares voted.
|
Nominee
|
Outcome
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
|
Mats H. Berglund
|
Elected
|
31,316,932
|
94,456
|
31,411,388
|
Richard B. Carty
|
Elected
|
31,237,794
|
173,594
|
31,411,388
|
Jens GrØnning
|
Elected
|
31,316,471
|
94,917
|
31,411,388
|
E.M. Blake Hutcheson
|
Elected
|
31,316,117
|
95,271
|
31,411,388
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
Elected
|
31,236,606
|
174,782
|
31,411,388
|
Trinity O. Jackman
|
Elected
|
31,262,608
|
148,780
|
31,411,388
|
Mark McQueen
|
Elected
|
31,309,531
|
101,857
|
31,411,388
|
Clive P. Rowe
|
Elected
|
31,227,793
|
183,595
|
31,411,388
|
Gregg A. Ruhl
|
Elected
|
31,310,263
|
101,125
|
31,411,388
|
Eric Stevenson
|
Elected
|
31,324,974
|
86,414
|
31,411,388
2. Appointment of Auditors
Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditors of the Company.
|
Outcome
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Total
|
Approved
|
31,374,252
|
80,992
|
31,455,244
About Algoma Central Corporation
Algoma Central Corporation is a global provider of marine transportation, owning and operating dry and liquid bulk carriers that serve critical industries throughout the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region and internationally. Focused on delivering exceptional customer service, utilizing fuel efficient vessels, and advancing innovative technologies, Algoma drives productivity while contributing to economic growth, strengthening communities, and supporting its people. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice™. Learn more at www.algonet.com.
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Contact
Gregg A. Ruhl
Algoma Central Corporation
President & CEO
905-687-7890
Christopher A.L. Lazarz, CPA, CA
Algoma Central Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
905-687-7940