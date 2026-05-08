Algoma Central Corporation Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

By:

Add as a preferred source on Google

Algoma Central Corporation (TSX:ALC), held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 7, 2026. Each of the matters set out below were voted upon at the Meeting and are described in greater detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2026, available online at www.algonet.com/investor-relations and www.sedarplus.ca.

1. Election of Directors

All nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders with the support of 77.54% of shares voted.

Nominee

Outcome

Votes For

Votes Against

Total

Mats H. Berglund

Elected

31,316,932

94,456

31,411,388

Richard B. Carty

Elected

31,237,794

173,594

31,411,388

Jens GrØnning

Elected

31,316,471

94,917

31,411,388

E.M. Blake Hutcheson

Elected

31,316,117

95,271

31,411,388

Duncan N.R. Jackman

Elected

31,236,606

174,782

31,411,388

Trinity O. Jackman

Elected

31,262,608

148,780

31,411,388

Mark McQueen

Elected

31,309,531

101,857

31,411,388

Clive P. Rowe

Elected

31,227,793

183,595

31,411,388

Gregg A. Ruhl

Elected

31,310,263

101,125

31,411,388

Eric Stevenson

Elected

31,324,974

86,414

31,411,388

2. Appointment of Auditors

Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditors of the Company.

Outcome

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Total

 

Approved

31,374,252

80,992

31,455,244

 

About Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma Central Corporation is a global provider of marine transportation, owning and operating dry and liquid bulk carriers that serve critical industries throughout the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region and internationally. Focused on delivering exceptional customer service, utilizing fuel efficient vessels, and advancing innovative technologies, Algoma drives productivity while contributing to economic growth, strengthening communities, and supporting its people. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice™. Learn more at www.algonet.com.

Algoma Central Corporation 2026 Annual General Meeting with shareholders voting on key matters, May 7, 2026

Contact

Gregg A. Ruhl
Algoma Central Corporation
President & CEO
905-687-7890

Christopher A.L. Lazarz, CPA, CA
Algoma Central Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
905-687-7940

Company Logo
Company Logo

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.