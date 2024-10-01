Canary Wharf unveils ‘urban oasis’ in historic partnership with the Eden Project

Alpa explores Eden Dock, a first of its kind urban space, as it is unveiled in Canary Wharf, London, as part of a partnership with the Eden Project, the charity’s first city venture. Issue Date: Wednesday October 2, 2024. PA Photo. Located in the heart of the Wharf, Eden Dock features floating ecology islands, marine habits and 21 mossy sculptures dotted around the dock. Eden Dock has been created as a blueprint for biodiversity and habitat gain for cities around the world. Photo credit should read: David Parry/ PA Media Assignment

Canary Wharf has unveiled a groundbreaking biodiversity scheme with the Eden Project, as the banking district goes green to improve workers’ experiences.

The first-of-its-kind Eden Dock was unveiled on Wednesday, with the Canary Wharf Group (CWG) describing it as an “urban oasis”.

The partnership will improve biodiversity in the area and offer more touch points with nature in a part of the capital synonymous with urban renewal.

Inspired by growing environmental challenges, including wildlife loss and the concentration of people in large cities, the group cited the need to be a “part of the solution”, calling the project a “blueprint” for others.

The Eden Dock will feature public spaces, planting under and around the dock waters, and improvements to the area’s biodiversity.

It said the scheme will also boost the well-being of workers by providing more natural space to enjoy and be around, including floating gardens and habitats for wildlife.

Among the wildlife workers and other visitors to Canary Wharf can enjoy are new wading birds, waterfowl and songbirds, bees, eels, and species of plants rarely seen before in London.

The launch was marked with a living artwork called Nature Rising, featuring 20 figurines made of a flowering shrub called ligustrum. These will become part of its permanent public art collection.

According to the CWG, new research has recently shown the value of the outdoors, with 73 per cent preferring to work near water and green spaces.

It also said that two-thirds of office workers find creative ideas easier to come by if they’re near natural spots.

New research on the benefits of spending time outdoors in green and blue spaces reveals:

This comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan has driven a reinvention of the Docklands hub as ‘Canary Wharf 3.0’

Shobi Khan, chief executive of the Canary Wharf Group, said: “Sustainability is part of CWG’s DNA. We’ve delivered over 11 million sq ft of sustainably certified space, purchased 100 per cent of our electricity from renewable sources since 2012, and contributed zero waste to landfill since 2009.

“Three years ago, we partnered with world-leading charity the Eden Project to help address bio-diversity loss in cities through the greening of Canary Wharf.”

Eden Dock is the first of its kind, a best-in-practice global example of how we can support biodiversity gain in cities and pioneer places where nature and people can both thrive. It’s about creating a resilient environment that supports the well-being of our community and the environment.”

He added that the unveiling is “another step in the evolution of Canary Wharf 3.0”.

Sir Tim Smit, a co-founder of the Eden Project, said: “The iconic Canary Wharf is a great location in which to ground the lightning of innovation around enhancing biodiversity in an archetypal urban landscape. Shobi’s leadership should be applauded and there has never been a more important time to enhance people’s connection with nature.

He added that the project is “very proud to have been invited to collaborate with CWG”.

Meanwhile, Mark Carney, former Bank of England governor who is now the chair of Brookfield Asset Management, said: “To manage the continued growth of the global urban population sustainably, we must prioritise smart urban planning, invest in resilient infrastructure and embrace innovative solutions that promote inclusivity and environmental stewardship.”

“Our cities must be designed to enhance the quality of life for all. By taking a holistic approach that balances economic development with environmental protection, we can create vibrant sustainable urban environments that are fit for the future.”

This comes after Canary Wharf has gone through a transition period, away from being a banking hub to a retail centre with housing and more cultural attractions.

It was boosted following the opening opening of the Elizabeth Line, linking Canary Wharf to central London and Heathrow in under an hour.

Canary Wharf also started to diversify in recent years, with the group selling its shopping malls. Earlier in the year it was handed government cash to help it level up in the life sciences area, with construction starting on commercial vertical labs, set to Europe’s largest, last month.

In July, it was reported that 8 Canada Square – currently the headquarters of HSBC – will be transformed into a new-look, re-imagined multi-use skyscraper with “unparalleled sustainability credentials”.