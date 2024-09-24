Construction begins on Europe’s tallest commercial lab in Canary Wharf

Construction Begins on Europe’s Tallest Commercial Lab at Canary Wharf

The construction of Europe’s tallest purpose-built commercial laboratory, based in Canary Wharf, has kicked off.

The 23-storey ‘vertical science campus’ located at One North Quay is the largest commercial construction project to have broken ground in London this year.

The construction is a partnership between Canary Wharf Group (CWG) and Kadans Science.

One North Quay will offer “cutting-edge lab space” to support a “diverse ecosystem of companies” from startups to multinationals.

This project aligns with Andrew Griffith’s claim, back in March, that public and private sectors must work together to realise the full potential of British life sciences as a ‘beacon of hope’.

It will be equipped with flexible, future-proofed infrastructure to accommodate advancements in the life sciences and tech sectors.

As it is situated in Canary Wharf, the building will provide occupiers with transport links via the Elizabeth Line, the Jubilee Line and Docklands Light Rail (DLR).

Shobi Khan, CEO of CWG, highlighted the building’s role in expanding Canary Wharf’s life sciences, health, and tech community, calling it a new benchmark in scale, technology, and sustainability.

Kandans’ Michel Leemhuis further emphasised this project’s alignment with the new government’s focus on the life sciences sector as a key driver for economic growth. He added that the “UK can continue to maintain its strong global leadership position.”

The development prioritises energy efficiency and a low-carbon strategy and aims to foster collaboration and innovation.

The construction follows the planned redesign of HSBC’s headquarters, which will be transformed once the bank leaves in 2027.