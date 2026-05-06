The UK wants flying taxis in its skies from 2028 – will it happen?

The aircraft giant says the vehicle could carry four passengers

The government has pledged nearly £50 million to accelerate the rollout of flying taxis and commercial drones across the UK, with ministers targeting the first regular air taxi services as soon as 2028.

The £46.5m package – delivered through the Civil Aviation Authority – has been designed to cut regulatory red tape and lay the digital and security groundwork needed for electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles to operate commercially.

Officials claim the broader sector could contribute up to £103bn to the UK economy over the next 25 years.

Aviation minister Keir Mather said the investment would “drive drone regulation reforms and unlock barriers to growth that will create jobs, lower emissions and further the UK’s world-leading aviation reputation.”

A ‘number plate system for the skies’

More than half the funding, or around £20.5m, is set to go towards building a bespoke drone identification system, which ministers have likened to a numberplate system for the skies.

The tech would broadcast a drone’s ID and location during flight, allowing authorised parties to track activity in real time and giving law enforcement the tools to pursue illegal operators.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said it would allow police to “identify and take action against those who break the law.”

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Elsewhere, the remaining £26.5m has been earmarked for smarter regulation, including faster approvals for drone use in emergency response and medical logistics.

Among the companies expected to benefit is Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace, whose Valo aircraft has a cruise speed of 150mph, a range of 100 miles and zero emissions.

The aircraft giant says the vehicle could carry four passengers and a pilot from Canary Wharf to Heathrow in just 12 minutes.

Chief executive Stuart Simpson welcomed the announcement, calling the UK’s CAA “a serious and constructive partner”.

He also said that the funding moves the country closer to the leading edge of the sector.

The announcement builds on plans first outlined under the previous government, which set out a roadmap for the first piloted flying taxi flight in 2026 and routine services by 2028.

Labour has now put fresh money behind those targets, framing the sector as a key part of its broader industrial strategy alongside commitments to airspace modernisation and a £2.3bn investment in green aircraft development.