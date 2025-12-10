Flying taxis to slash Heathrow to City trip to 12 minutes

The aircraft is aiming for regulatory approval in 2028

Commuting from Heathrow to central London may soon be a thing of the past.

Vertical Aerospace, founded by the man behind OVO energy, has unveiled Valo, its next generation aircraft designed for quick, zero emission airport to city travel.

While the British electric aviation giant’s shares have seen a 94 per cent decline since its IPO back in 2021, the launch of Valo marks a significant step in the firm’s push to transform urban air mobility.

The aircraft is aiming for regulatory approval in 2028, with early commercial routes planned between Heathrow, Gatwick, Cambridge, Oxford, and Bicester.

Capable of flying 150 mph and carrying up to six passengers, and claiming to have the capacity to hold the largest luggage capacity in its class, Valo aims to become the premium airport transfer alternative.

Minutes, not hours

Valo builds on the company’s VX4 prototype, redesigning its airframe, wings and propeller architecture, as well as its under-floor batteries and upgraded materials.

Its four-seat cabin expands to six seats, set to improve operator economics, the firm claims, and lower fares over time.

The aircraft also supports potential cargo and emergency medical operations.

Vertical plans to build seven certification aircraft in the UK for testing with the CAA and EASA, aiming for Type Certification ahead of commercial service.

The company is also partnering with Skyports and Bristow Group to launch the UK’s first electric air taxi network, targeting key mobility corridors with substantially reduced travel times.

Chief executive Stuart Simpson said: “Valo turns electric flight into a commercial reality – clean, quiet, fast and engineered for everyday service.”

Investors responded positively, with shares rising 8.3 per cent following the announcement.

Vertical aims to produce over 225 aircraft annually by 2030, moving toward a future where flying taxis are a commercially viable and scalable alternative to ground transport.

For London’s business and frequent travellers, Valo promises a compelling new option for city mobility.

Government backing adds fuel

Earlier this year, the UK government pledged over £20m to support drone operations and eco-friendly flying taxi services.

The funding is set to frrocus on everyday applications, emergency services, and regulatory streamlining.

The Future of Flight industry group, co-chaired by Duncan Walker of Skyports, has been tasked with ensuring safety while easing bureaucratic hurdles.

This funding also dovetails with the Department for Transport’s ‘Plan for Change‘, which seeks to place Britain into the lead for emerging aviation technologies.

Aviation Minister Mike Kane highlighted ambitions for a nimble regulatory environment that could enable drones and electric aircraft to operate safely near airports – a major hurdle for air taxis like Valo.