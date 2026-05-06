Santander to axe TSB from British high street ending 215 year run

Santander will remove the TSB brand from the high street

Santander plans to erase the TSB brand from Britain’s high streets after more than two centuries, just one week after completing its takeover over the UK lender.

The Spanish bank is gearing up to drop the brand and run the combined business as Santander UK, once the integration of the two businesses is complete, according to people familiar with the matter.

Santander’s £2.6bn purchase of TSB from Spanish rival Sabadell last year shocked the City but ultimately affirmed its commitment to the UK just months after entertaining bids to sell its retail operation in the country.

The acquisition was completed last week and gave Santander access to an additional 5m UK customers and over £45bn in assets, while also boosting its scale in Scotland and Northern England where its presence had previously been limited.

The Spanish lender previously said the takeover would also generate around £400m in costs, equal to shedding roughly 55 per cent of TSB’s cost base.

According to reports in the Financial Times, Santander executives have discussed extracting further costs once the integration is completed, which could amount to an additional £100m after 2028.

Cutting jobs

Across the UK, retail banks have been scrambling to cut costs through closing branches, with those undertaking acquisitions also doing so alongside cutting duplicate jobs and consolidating IT systems.

TSB operates around 175 branches in the UK, while Santander has already been closing branches, announcing earlier this year that it planned to shut 44 more.

In the UK a score of other high street names have been closing its doors, with Natwest closing over 100 branches in 2025 while Lloyds Banking group, which includes Halifax and Bank of Scotland, shut at least 198 physical locations.

It comes as more lenders look to enhance their digital presence and propositions to compete for customers with digital-first providers.

Santander has also been restructuring operations and axing jobs, with the bank having 15,400 employees at the end of last year.

TSB, which employs around 5,000 people, has launched an “enhanced listening” exercise to help employees cope with the uncertainty of the takeover amid fears of job losses and redundancies according to company filings.

One of the people familiar with the matter said there would be no changes to the TSB brand or accounts and products for at least 12 months, with the Spanish bank potentially continuing to use the brand for some products distributed by independent financial advisers for several years.

Santander credited TSB as a “strong consumer banking brand” adding that it recognised its value within the UK market.

It added: “We will consider carefully how to make the most of the brand value in our model long-term and expect no immediate changes.”

It also said its cost-saving targets for the TSB deal “may be exceeded over time across the combined business”, but only after 2028.

TSB’s two centuries run

But the move will end TSB’s over 200 year presence on UK high streets, with the company tracing back to the first Trustee Savings Bank established in Scotland in 1810.

In the 1980s, TSB Group was formed, bringing together regional TSBs into a shareholder-owned commercial bank which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1986.

It merged with banking heavyweight Lloyds in 1995, resulting in the formation of Lloyds TSB, but during the financial crisis was forced to carve out more than 600 branches to form TSB as a standalone challenger bank in order to receive state aid.

Sabadell purchased the group for £1.7bn in 2015.

Santander tapped into the UK market in 2004 and emerged from the financial crisis as one of the country’s largest lenders.