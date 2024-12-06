City of London approves Barbican Centre regeneration ahead of 50th anniversary

Barbican Centre

A £191m funding package has been approved to repair and upgrade the Barbican, the City of London’s flagship cultural and performing arts centre.

The City of London Corporation approved the package yesterday, and construction on the Barbican Centre will begin in 2027.

The package will fund 80 per cent of the first phase of the renewal programme. The Barbican Centre will launch a major fundraising campaign in 2025 to enable the complete restoration and refurbishment of key public spaces at the venue.

It is meant to be completed for the Barbican’s 50th anniversary in 2032.

City Corporation policy chairman, Chris Hayward, said: “This funding underlines our support, recognising its unique role as a leading cultural institution and driver of economic growth, contributing £86m a year to the UK economy and supporting around than 1,100 jobs across London.

“The Barbican Centre is central to the Square Mile’s cultural identity and plays a pivotal role in our attractiveness as a place to work and visit.”

The programme comes as the City Corporation roles out a number of projects across the Square Mile as part of its Destination City growth strategy.

It aims to make the City “a world-leading business, culture, event and leisure location.”

Director of Commercial at the Barbican, Jackie Boughton, said: “This decision marks a transformative moment for the Barbican Centre and its ability to host world-class conferences and events.

“The investment will ensure our facilities remain at the forefront of the industry, offering enhanced accessibility, sustainability, and an even more inspiring environment for our clients and attendees.

“It is a testament to the Barbican’s vital role as a leading destination for culture, business, and collaboration, and I’m thrilled to see this bold step toward securing its future.”