What’s on in London in February 2026

Whatson London Feb 2026

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, enjoying time with friends or simply treating yourself this February, London has something special in store. From intimate dining experiences and cultural adventures to a masterclass and exciting entertainment, discover the perfect way to make this month unforgettable. Explore our curated guide to activities, experiences and offers below.

Activities

Swing Den at Bishopsgate Institute

6 February, 7:00pm – 11:00pm

Put on your dancing shoes for a series of unforgettable nights where you can join the beginner-friendly Swing Den (6 February). The evening starts off with a taster lesson where two experienced teachers will be available throughout to answer questions and help you refine your moves. Dress up or dress down as you please, just make sure to wear comfortable shoes as you’ll be moving and grooving all night.

You can also explore Queer Tango (6 February) or grand Bishopsgate Ballroom (13 February), an experience for dancers of all levels.

For more information on Swing Den visit here.

Free Nespresso Masterclass: The Art of Decaf: Premium Coffee, Anytime

Every Friday in February, 5pm

Join Nespresso for a Decaf Coffee Masterclass celebrating the launch of their new decaffeinated blends. They’ll explore how their coffees are decaffeinated, how they naturally infuse flavour and how you can recreate premium coffee moments at home.

Discover their new flavoured decaf blends, French Lavender and Vanilla, and enjoy a live demonstration and tasting of a delicious exclusive recipe: Lavender Vanilla Latte.

Plus, take home free recipe cards to make these tempting coffees at home: Ube Lavender Vanilla Tonka Latte and Iced Ube Lavender Vanilla Coconut Latte. Proud coffee, made simple — every time.

Location: Nespresso store 22, New Change, EC4M 9AF

Email Clelia.Fiorentini@nespresso.com to book your space.

Half-Price Fridays at Dr Johnson’s House

Every Friday until 31 March, 2pm – 5pm

Step into the fascinating 300-year-old townhouse of Samuel Johnson, the legendary creator of the first comprehensive English dictionary, and discover captivating stories about his life, work and 18th-century London. For £5 (usually £10), immerse yourself in this historic treasure and embrace your goal of discovering more of London’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Location: 17 Gough Square, London, EC4A 3DE

For more information visit here.

Experiences

Couple’s overnight stay and theatre package

Now available

Treat your loved one to a romantic London adventure with Blue Orchid Hospitality. Stay overnight and enjoy 10% off spectacular West End shows including Moulin Rouge, The Lion King and Wicked, plus savings on iconic London attractions. It’s where world-class hospitality, culture and romance come together for an unforgettable escape.

Available at Tower Suites, Tower Residences and the Wellington Hotel.

For more information and to see what’s included in the package visit here.

Art After Dark 2026

3 – 10 February

Art After Dark returns this February with West End venues including the National Gallery, Royal Academy of Arts and National Portrait Gallery hosting a week of art and music events. Expect DJ takeovers, live performances and after-hours gallery crawls, all centered around ‘Rise and Shine,’ Lakwena Maciver’s vibrant 7m tower of disco lightboxes in Piccadilly Circus, capturing the spirit of London’s ’80s and ’90s club scene.

Location: West End, London

For more information about the event, visit here.

Free lunchtime concert at Bart’s North Wing

11 February, 1pm

Escape the midweek hustle this February with a special lunchtime concert featuring Will Harmer at St Bartholomew the Great. Set in the stunning historic setting of one of London’s oldest churches, this free concert offers a perfect cultural break during your lunch hour. Immerse yourself in beautiful music performed in centuries-old architectural grandeur for a memorable midday experience.

Location: North Wing, St Bartholomew’s Hospital, West Smithfield, EC1A 7BE

For more information visit here.

Food and Drinks

Barcelona Tapas

A unique restaurant that offers authentic Spanish cuisine in a visually stunning setting adorned with elaborate mosaics, including a striking three-dimensional lizard. With 30 years of culinary expertise, this unique restaurant serves up “the real deal” tapas that make it a must-visit for lovers of genuine Spanish flavors.

Location: 1 Middlesex Street, E1 7AA

For more information and to book visit here.

Cheese at Leadenhall

Now available

Nestled in the heart of Leadenhall Market, Cheese at Leadenhall is an independent specialty cheesemonger, casual dining restaurant and wine and port bar. It’s the perfect spot to relax and enjoy exceptional food paired with incredible wines in one of London’s most beautiful historic settings.

Location: 4-5 Leadenhall Market, London, EC3V 1LR

For more information visit here.

Sky Garden

Sky Garden’s dining venues offer a unique culinary experience on the top floors of the iconic “Walkie-Talkie” building, surrounded by lush gardens and breathtaking 360-degree views of London’s skyline. Whether you’re enjoying drinks at the stylish bars or dining with a spectacular backdrop, this elevated escape provides the perfect blend of great food and unforgettable city views. Entry is free with advance booking, making it an accessible yet extraordinary way to experience London from above.

Location: 1 Sky Garden Walk, EC3M 8AF

For more information and to book visit here.

The Happenstance by Drake and Morgan

A stylish and vibrant venue perfect for after-work drinks, casual dining, and weekend gatherings in the heart of London. Offering a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere whether you’re unwinding after a long day, celebrating a special occasion, or enjoying a night out with friends. With its blend of excellent food, drinks, and ambiance, it’s an ideal spot for any occasion.

Location: 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC3M 7DX

For more information and to book visit here.

Tiffin Tree

Open every day from 7:30am to 11pm

Enjoy Indian cuisine and expert hospitality at Tiffin Tree through their unique tiffin service, offering an authentic dining experience that captures the essence of tasty home-cooked Punjabi dining. Presenting a selection of thoughtfully curated regional delicacies, including those served in stacked containers that bring nostalgic flavours of India to your table, along with their aromatic traditional chai and world leading desserts.

Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon chai.

Location: Vane Street, London, SW1P 2PA

Reserve at book@tiffintree.com or visit www.tiffintree.com

Offers

Save 20% on midweek visits inside Tower Bridge

Tuesday to Thursday until 12 February

Skip the weekend crowds and enjoy 20% off visits to Tower Bridge’s High-Level Walkways with stunning panoramic views, walk across the thrilling Glass Floors and discover the Victorian Engine Rooms. Tickets start from just £12.80 for adults with family and concession discounts available, pre-booking is recommended.

For more information and to book visit here.

Local Workers, Enjoy 10% Off at Rituals One New Change

Now available

Are you based near One New Change? As a thank you to the local community, Rituals One New Change is pleased to offer 10% off for local workers. Simply become a My Rituals member (sign up in store or online), inform their team of your local workplace at checkout and enjoy 10% off your purchase for a little more calm in your everyday routine.

Terms & Conditions Apply: My Rituals membership must be added at time of purchase, discount cannot be combined with any other promotions, valid for one use per transaction, per day, offer available in store only at Rituals One New Change and rituals reserves the right to amend or withdraw this offer at any time.

Location: Rituals, 5 New Change, EC3M 9AF

Happy Hour at F1 Arcade

Every Friday, 4pm – 9pm

Join F1 Arcade from 4–9pm every Friday to enjoy 2-4-1 on selected menu items while experiencing the thrill of state-of-the-art racing simulators. It’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend with friends, combining adrenaline-pumping entertainment with great value drinks and bites in the heart of London.

Location: F1 Arcade, One New Change, EC3M 9AF

For more information on food and drinks visit here.