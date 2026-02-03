Art After Dark: Loads of London venues are offering free late-night entry this month

A series of free-to-attend events taking place in the evenings will transform London’s dark winter streets this February.

Art After Dark launches this week and the central focus is the artist Lakwena Maciver’s seven-metre high tower of illuminated disco lightboxes in Piccadilly Circus. A series of events range from late-night gallery openings to live performances and club nights.

One of the headline events is this Thursday evening’s club night at the National Gallery featuring Drag Race star Bimini. The art gallery will be open until midnight with DJs playing inside the building’s famous Sainsbury Wing.

Also on Thursday 5 a self-guided gallery tour through the Gallery HOP! is available, as are guided routes through St James’s independent galleries, with tickets available via the Art After Dark website.

Events will also run at Hard Rock Cafe, The London Reign Showclub, BOX Piccadilly, the Haymarket Hotel and the Apple Store.

Speaking about the Piccadilly Circus piece Rise and Shine, the artist Lakwena Maciver said: “I wanted this installation to be a space where people could just stop, look, and feel a bit of joy together. Piccadilly Circus is such a busy, everyday place, and turning it into something playful with colour, light, and music gives the city an experience everyone can share.”

Kirsty Tullett-Jones, Director of Art of London, said: “Art After Dark is about creating standout late‑night moments that showcase the West End in new and unexpected ways. Nightlife is part of the West End’s DNA, so putting music centre stage to celebrate the area’s vibrant arts and culture scene is a natural fit”.

Paul Gray, Deputy Director and COO, The National Gallery, said: “We’re really pleased to be part of Art After Dark this year. Hosting the after-hours DJ event in our Sainsbury Wing foyer lets people see the Gallery in a completely different way – listening to music, experiencing the space with fresh eyes”.

It comes as London nightlife faces challenges following business rate hikes and cost of living pressures forcing runner costs up. It is estimated that one pub a day is closing in the UK and many of London’s night clubs have shuttered in recent years, including Tiger Tiger Piccadilly Circus and Madame Jojos in Soho.

Art After Dark runs form 3-10 February 2026 and tickets are available on their website.