Macao tourism highlighted through cultural showcase in London

The Macao Government Tourism Office hosted a tourism promotion event in London

The Macao Government Tourism Office hosted a tourism promotion event in London on March 6th showcasing Macao’s latest tourism offerings.

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) hosed the event in collaboration with Macao artists and cultural organisations and supported by the China National Tourist Office London. Blending cultural creativity with community vitality, the event introduced Macao’s latest tourism offerings to local travel trade partners and media, alongside representatives from the Macao tourism industry. The initiative also promoted ‘multi-destination’ travel products, aiming to further expand the European visitor market.

Collaboration with Local Cultural Groups and Artists Highlights Macao’s Community Culture



In addition to presenting the latest tourism updates from Macao, the programme featured cultural and creative elements highlighting the city’s vibrant community life.

Pal Lok Chok, founder and director of MyLand Culture, shared insights into projects that integrate Macao’s cultural heritage, neighbourhood life and contemporary artistic practices. Meanwhile, Macao artist and restaurateur Filipe Dores introduced his creative approach to transforming Macao’s everyday tea culture into a form of contemporary artistic and cultural expression.

To further showcase Macao’s community culture, the event incorporated several creative elements, including the tasting of a specially crafted MACAO signature cocktail, locally inspired gift packs created in collaboration between MGTO and MyLand Culture, and limited-edition art prints by Macao artists. These elements were designed to promote Macao’s street markets and neighbourhood cultural experiences to the UK travel trade.

Drawing on his background spanning art, tea culture and gastronomy—as well as his connections within the UK art scene—Filipe Dores also presented his painting Timeless Voyage, which reflects Macao’s historic role as an important node along the Maritime Silk Road.

Encouraging Industry Collaboration through Travel Facilitation Policies

Guests networking during the event

Representatives from both Macao and the UK travel industries attended the event to explore opportunities for cooperation, including the development of tourism products, thereby strengthening the foundation for expanding visitor markets from the UK and across Europe.

Distinguished guests attending the event included Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, and Zhang Li, Director of the China National Tourist Office London.

In her remarks, Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes highlighted that, since the implementation of the 30-day visa-free entry policy for UK travellers to mainland China in February, it is more convenient for visitors from the UK to travel to Macao in combination with mainland China and Hong Kong.

She expressed hope that the London event, by integrating cultural creativity with community vitality,

would showcase the dynamic synergy of ‘Tourism + Community + Culture’ in Macao, would attract potential visitors and strengthen partnerships with the UK travel trade. By making full use of the new travel facilitation measures, she encouraged industry partners to jointly develop more tailored tourism products for the UK market and deliver diverse and enriching travel experiences in Macao.

Director Zhang Li of the China National Tourist Office London stated in his remarks that Macao is actively integrating into mainland China and the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area. He explained that the China National Tourist Office in London takes the promotion of Macao tourism as an “important mission”.

Adding, “By making full use of the unilateral visa-free policy for UK citizens introduced by China, we aim to build smoother bridges of exchange and attract more international visitors to travel, conduct business and participate in study exchanges in the Greater Bay Area, contributing to Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability and creating an even brighter future for the city.”

UK Content Creator Promotes ‘Multi-Destination’ Travel

Harry Jaggard speaking about his experience in Macao

Ahead of the London event, MGTO implemented supporting promotional initiatives, including inviting UK content creator Harry Jaggard, who has a cross-platform following of 9.5 million, to share his experiences.

Having recently travelled to Macao, Hong Kong and Shenzhen in February to film content, Jaggard presented his first-hand perspective on the ‘multi-destination’ travel experience and introduced the visa-free entry policy for UK citizens travelling to China. Short videos from his trip will be released across his social media platforms, leveraging his substantial online audience to raise Macao’s profile in the UK and amplify promotional impact.

Earlier this year, Macao was recommended by the Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT) as a ‘Preferred Destination 2026.’ MGTO has been actively expanding promotional efforts across Europe. Since the beginning of the year, MGTO has participated in several major tourism events, including FITUR in Spain in January (one of the world’s largest international travel fairs), followed by the os Especialistas Roadshow and the Lisbon Tourism Exchange (BTL) in Portugal in February, and the ITB Berlin travel trade show in March. All to further develop visitor markets in Spain, Portugal and across Europe.