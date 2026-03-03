Venue & Hospitality Giant Levy Buys Global Agency, The iLUKA Collective

The iLUKA Collective:

Strategic Acquisition: Levy acquires The iLUKA Collective to create a powerhouse of strategy, design, and live event execution.

Levy acquires The iLUKA Collective to create a powerhouse of strategy, design, and live event execution. Brand Integration: The partnership enables the world’s greatest brands to live at the heart of the world’s greatest sporting events through end-to-end sponsorship and hospitality services.

The partnership enables the world’s greatest brands to live at the heart of the world’s greatest sporting events through end-to-end sponsorship and hospitality services. Unrivalled Portfolio: The acquisition unites Levy’s iconic venue partnerships—including Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Edgbaston Stadium, The All England Lawn Tennis Club, and The O2—with iLUKA’s proven expertise at global events such as the recent Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 and the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

The acquisition unites Levy’s iconic venue partnerships—including Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Edgbaston Stadium, The All England Lawn Tennis Club, and The O2—with iLUKA’s proven expertise at global events such as the recent Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 and the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. See more information about the announcement on Levy’s website here.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Executive interviews are available upon request. Book through Sam at Levy or Jen at iLUKA. Contact information is below.

* Charlie Buck, Chief Commercial Officer, Levy

* Felicity Shankar, CEO of The iLUKA Collective

* Jonny Hillman, Chairman of The ILUKA Collective

About iLUKA

For more than 30 years, The iLUKA Collective has been placing the world’s greatest brands at the heart of the world’s greatest sporting events, making the human experience the focal point of everything they do. Renowned for curating bespoke events and programs, iLUKA offers meaningful connections and unforgettable moments for clients – including marketing partners, broadcasters, rights-holders, NOCs, federations, and the governing bodies of the most prestigious global sporting events. Over the years, iLUKA has partnered with high-profile global brands and organizations, including the International Olympic Committee, Deloitte, McDonald’s, The Coca-Cola Company, adidas, Intel, Lloyds Bank, BP, and Dow Chemical Company.

About Levy

Levy is about elevating experiences across the UK, Ireland, Europe and beyond. A leading international hospitality partner, designing and delivering unforgettable guest experiences that prioritise people and the planet. Trusted by some of the world’s most iconic stadia, entertainment venues, and marquee events to bring their spaces to life, Levy is driven by a mission to succeed in the right way. From pioneering tech to seamless operations, show-stopping menus to exceptional service, Levy uses data and insights to understand guest behaviour and the customer journey while minimising environmental impact and supporting local communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303134410/en/

Contact

Sam Rooke | Head of PR, Media + Comms

+44 (0)7778 955 656

sam.rooke@levy.co.uk

Jen Walsh | Communications Manager

+1 703 772 2473

jen@ilukacollective.com

Abstract

Venue & Hospitality Giant Levy Buys Global Agency, The iLUKA Collective

Company Logo