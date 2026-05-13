Deliveroo takes on the high street in grocery push

Deliveroo reported UK order value jumping 20 per cent in the first quarter

Deliveroo customers will soon be able to shop from multiple shops in a single order and add restaurant items after checkout, City AM can reveal, as the Doordash-owned giant attempts to elbow in on the high street.

The takeaway giant’s first new feature, called Bundles, allows users to order from up to three supermarket or retailers simultaneously, with no extra delivery cost.

“We want to emulate a trip to the shops on your local high street through the ability to order from multiple stores in a single order”, said Suzy McClintock, VP consumer.

The second app update extends the platform’s existing ‘top up’ feature, which previously gave shoppers an additional ten-minute window after checkout to add items from a nearby retailer.

The same principle will now apply to restaurants, meaning a consumer who has ordered from a shop can also add a meal from a local restaurant to the same order.

Both features are going through pilot phases.

Deliveroo’s quickest boom since Covid

The product launches come as Deliveroo recently reported UK order value jumping 20 per cent in the first quarter – its fastest growth in four years.

Chief executive Miki Kuusi, who recently replaced founder Will Shu following Doordash’s £2.9bn acquisition last year, told The Times that business had not grown so fast since the pandemic.

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“There’s a lot of opportunity coming from the fact that we now have the collective learnings of not just Deliveroo but Doordash and Wolt when it comes to how we better serve customers”, he said.

The firm is expanding beyond food delivery into grocery and hospitality. Just last week, Deliveroo launched its restaurant service, initially covering hundreds of London culinary hotspots including Dishoom, Barrafine and Hide.

The feature works in collaboration with Sevenrooms, a bookings platform Doordash bought for $900m last year – it also marks the first product integration since the two operations combined.

Deliveroo’s own research found that the lack of a one stop shop was cited among the top barriers preventing customers from completing orders on its platform.

The firm had launched grocery back in 2018, and non-food retail in 2023. It has since added partners like B&Q, Screwfix and Wilko among major supermarkets.

Meanwhile, competition in the broader food delivery market is escalating, with Uber Eats’ UK market share swelling from 22.3 to 29.7 per cent between February 2024 and February 2026, according to Lumina Intelligence.

The same research found that Just Eat’s fell from 30.9 per cent to 24.4 per cent over the same period.

However, Deliveroo disputes the consumer polling methodology behind those figures, citing transaction-based data that it says puts its share at around 30 per cent, including grocery sales.