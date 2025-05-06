Deliveroo reaches agreement on £2.9bn DoorDash takeover

The board of Deliveroo has said it has “reached agreement” on the terms of a takeover offer by US rival DoorDash as it prepares to exit the London Stock Exchange.

The offer of 180p per share represents a premium of 44 per cent on Deliveroo’s closing share price on the day prior to the acquisition, and a 40 per cent premium on its average price for the prior three months. It values the company at £2.9bn.

However, the offer remains well below Deliveroo’s 390p IPO price when it first floated on the London Stock Exchange in April 2021.

DoorDash, which itself floated in New York only a few months earlier, said the terms of its offer were “final” and “would not be increased”.

Global delivery giant

The takeover, the latest in a long line of US acquisitions of London-listed businesses, will see the combined group achieve a global presence in over 40 countries, serving approximately 50m monthly active users.

In 2024, the two companies together generated a total Gross Order Value of approximately $90bn.

Deliveroo CEO Will Shu, who co-founded the business in 2013, said: “We are now at the beginning of a transformative new chapter.

“DoorDash and Deliveroo are like-minded organisations with a shared strategic vision and aligned values.

“The enlarged group will have the scale to invest in product, technology and the overall consumer value proposition.”

Deliveroo chair Claudia Arney added: Both companies are highly complementary, whether in their geographic footprints or their missions, and I am confident that being part of the enlarged group will accelerate the realisation of Deliveroo’s full potential.”

The deal will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming general meeting. Shu, who controls a 6.4 per cent stake in the company, would be in line for a £172m payday if the deal goes ahead.