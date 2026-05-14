Tate & Lyle shares soar on £2.7bn takeover bid

FTSE 250 firm Tate & Lyle said it is considering a £2.7bn takeover bid

Ingredients giant Tate & Lyle soared almost 50 per cent after it received a £2.7bn takeover bid from an American food firm.

The FTSE 250 firm saw its shares jump by 45 per cent on Thursday, to 543p, after its board said it is discussing the proposal from US company Ingredion.

The bid stands at 615p per share, valuing Tate & Lyle at £2.7bn.

The firm said: “The Proposal follows a number of earlier approaches from Ingredion to the Board regarding a possible offer for Tate & Lyle. The Board and Ingredion are in discussions regarding the Proposal.

“There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the final terms on which any offer might be made. A further announcement will be made when appropriate.”

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