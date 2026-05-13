Intertek poised to accept £10bn offer in blow to FTSE 100

Intertek had slapped down three previous offers from Swedish equity firm EQT

FTSE 100 giant Intertek is poised to accept a £10bn offer from a Swedish private equity firm after months of uncertainty, in what would be a huge blow to the London Stock Exchange.

The testing and quality assurance firm said on Wednesday morning that it “would be minded” to recommend the latest offer from EQT – a Swedish buyout firm – to its shareholders.

This £10.6bn offer is the fourth to be tabled by the Swedish firm in recent months, in a long courting process which caused clashes between top investors.

The new deal proposes £60 cash per share, valuing Intertek at £10.6bn including debt, and follows previous offers of £51, £54 and £58 per share which the firm said “significantly” undervalued the company.

“The Board of Intertek has agreed to provide EQT with access to confirmatory due diligence on a customary basis to facilitate the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer,” the firm said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.