London Sports Festival Returns to the Capital

London Sports Festival 2025 in the City of London Corporation’s Guildhall Yard

Central London Alliance, the organisers of London Sports Festival are proud to announce the return of the capital’s most vibrant celebration of sport, activity and community, set to take place across London in 2026.

Bringing together people of all ages and abilities, the festival will transform central London into a dynamic hub of participation, showcasing a wide range of sports, live activations, and community-led events.

From grassroots engagement to elite-level inspiration and professional athlete visits, London Sports Festival aims to encourage healthier lifestyles, strengthen community connections, and highlight the city’s reputation as a global leader in sport, culture and innovation.

Pickleball in Guildhall Yard, part of Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival 2025 with support from the City of London Corporation

Building on the success of previous years, which saw over 30,000 participants, the 2026 festival will feature a thrilling lineup of sports activations across iconic central London locations and hidden streets designed to increase access to sport and physical activity across the capital. Businesses, schools, visitors, and local residents are invited to Play their Part. With key moments to be announced soon, the festival is kicking off with some of last year’s favourites:

Pickleball at St James’s Park Station (18 February – 1 April)

at St James’s Park Station (18 February – 1 April) Padel Table Tennis at Tower Suites Walkway (18 February – 3 April)

at Tower Suites Walkway (18 February – 3 April) Padel at Tower Hill Terrace (12 March – 25 October)

at Tower Hill Terrace (12 March – 25 October) Padel at Hay’s Galleria (19 March – 23 August)

London Sports Festival 2026 will also support local businesses, drive footfall into central London, and contribute to the city’s continued recovery and vibrancy by activating public spaces and celebrating the diversity and energy of London’s sporting community.

Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC Tony Matharu commented: “London Sports Festival 2026 is about utilising the unique power of sport to bring people together. By transforming and animating everyday spaces into places of activity, we create opportunities for communities, businesses and visitors to connect, enjoy and experience London in new and exciting ways. This is just the beginning of what will be a season of energy, participation and celebration across the capital.”

Padel at Hay’s Galleria, part of Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival 2025 in partnership with London Bridge City

The festival will offer opportunities to try new sports and celebrate London’s rich sporting culture. By activating public spaces and creating inclusive sporting experiences, Central London Alliance will promote London as a hub for sport and activity.

Further details, including the full programme of events, locations, and partner announcements, will be shared in the coming months.

To book your court and to learn about the full programme once announced, visit www.londonsportsfestival.com