Ariana Grande to make London theatre debut with Wicked co-star

Ariana Grande is making her West End debut

The musician Ariana Grande is making her West End debut.

The singer will perform in the musical Sunday in the Park with George alongside Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Bailey and Ariana Grande recently worked together in the Wicked movies.

The show has music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Sondheim. The book is by James Lapine and the production will be directed by Marianne Elliot and designed by Tom Scutt.

Tickets go on sale in May and more information will be released in due course.

Further details are on the website sundayintheparkmusical.com.

The musical will open in summer 2027 at the Barbican Centre.

Grande, whose hits include Side to Side, Everyday and Into You, is a big theatre fan. Her stage debut was aged 13 in the Broadway musical 13 by Jason Robert Brown. She has been a lover of the musical Wicked since she was ten and described the day she was cast in the movie in the role of Glinda as “the best day of her life.”

Following her role in Wicked Grande has expressed her keenness to appear in more musicals and musical-adjacent work. She has dropped plenty of Easter eggs about this in her music. Her song 7 Rings is partially an homage to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s My Favourite Things from The Sound of Music, and her 2012 duet with Mika ‘Popular Song’ was inspired in part by Wicked.

Jonathan Bailey has worked with director Marianne Elliot before, most notably in 2022’s Mike Bartlett play Cock, in which City AM described the actor as having a “sexy existential crisis.”

“This is the West End opening of the year so far,” we continued, “with Bridgerton lead Jonathan Bailey appearing alongside Rocketman’s Taron Egerton.”