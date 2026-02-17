Dracula review: Cynthia Erivo is overwhelmed in tech-heavy production

Cynthia Erivo is playing Dracula and 22 other characters (Photo: Daniel Boud)

Dracula review and star rating: ★★

How much further can this trend for incorporating live video in theatre productions go? In Kip Williams’ adaptation of Dracula, it is often not like being in the theatre at all. Far too often it feels like watching a film at the cinema, with giant video screens playing pre-recorded segments. The director Jamie Lloyd birthed this trend around a decade ago and some of his productions like Sunset Boulevard have already been more style than substance because of an overuse of live video, but this production of Dracula isn’t even stylish: it’s an overwhelming and relentless video experience with an overwhelmed actor at the centre.

Cynthia Eviro, famous from the Wicked movies, misses her lines on a number of occasions in this intense adaptation where she plays 23 different characters from Bram Stoker’s novel. The roles are clearly overwhelming and that isn’t unreasonable: there are very few actors who can pull off this feat, one of whom being Succession’s Sarah Snook who did a similar thing but successfully in 2024 in The Picture of Dorian Gray. It’s not that Erivo is bad: fairly often she manages to shape shift between characters fairly convincingly, adapting her accent from posh British to American and from male to female. The problem is that the production engulfs her.

Dracula with Cynthia Erivo: overwhelming and tech-heavy

Rather than Erivo switching physically between characters by playing one role and then moving position and changing costume to play another, she speaks to pre-recorded versions of the myriad other characters that are projected on video screens. It means in practice that 95 per cent of the action is taking place on video screens rather than in the theatre, certainly all the moments of tension, with Erivo often standing with her back to the audience reciting lines to other characters appearing on the screen.

It’s deeply unsatisfying and at points very frustrating: I didn’t come here to watch a film about Dracula, I came here to watch a live show. The production disassociates you with much of the feeling and heft of live performance, clearly, because there are scarce moments in which Erivo is actually acting and facing the audience for more than a fleeting moment. Too often she’s playing to the cameras (people on stage dressed in black constantly film her) or not visible on stage, hidden behind massive projections. The device rarely feels authentic, more like Erivo is just talking to pre-recorded versions of herself.

Williams’ text is lifted from Stoker’s book too faithfully, meaning there is too much narrative to get through and some scenes feel overlong. There isn’t enough time spent exploring the key moments but instead tonnes of story line to whittle through. The insistence on only having one actor means a series of stage hands are moving props around, but the direction of those stage hands is often clunky and takes you out of the action even more than the video does. The props feel like such second fiddles to the constant screen action that you never believe anyone’s in the coffin anyway, nor that we’re in Dracula’s castle or in some basement supposedly overrun with rats or wherever else. Video just always takes precedent to the point where what’s on stage looses much of its meaning like Erivo’s acting.

By the time we finally meet Erivo’s Dracula that too feels underpowered and underwhelming. It’s a fleeting moment, like so much else of the live acting, sidelined in favour of loud music and special effects. Some of the characters are fun, especially Erivo’s Jack and Van Helsing, but there’s rarely a biting point, pardon the pun, be it tension or fear. Instead, the captured snippets you spend with Erivo live are engulfed by the production’s haste to show off.

Dracula with Cynthia Erivo is playing until 30 May at the Noel Coward Theatre