Live casino games have become widely popular in the UK in recent years. This type of game give players an experience close to that of a brick-and-mortar casino from the comfort of their homes or on the go. In fact, they have become so popular that most casino sites offer them, and some sites even prioritise them.

Our experts at City AM have carefully analysed the leading live casinos and readers can learn everything they need to know about these top games and casino sites, including how we decide on the top live casinos, their pros and cons, the types of games, software providers, and more.

List Of The Best Live Casinos in the UK

Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly.

Our Expert’s Favourite Live Casino Sites

There is a great range of online casinos on our list; below are our expert’s picks for the best 5 live casino sites currently available to UK players.

A Closer Look at bet365 Casino: Range of Live Games ★★★★★ Poker, Blackjack, Game Shows, Baccarat Alternative Game Library ★★★★☆ Slots, Tables, Jackpots, Card Games, etc Customer Support ★★★☆☆ Live Chat, Email, Post Compatibility with Mobile ★★★☆☆ iOS, Android & Windows Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Casino, Bingo and Sports Online Payment Methods ★★★★☆ Visa, Apple Pay, PayPal, Trustly, Paysafecard, etc Site Design and Usability ★★★★☆ One login, Categories, Search Bar Security and Licensing ★★★☆☆ UKGC (55149)

bet365 is a giant in the industry and has been loved by players across the UK for many years so it is not surprising that its live casino platform is one of the best. The site hosts a large selection of live and regular casino games all from the top software providers in the industry. Players can also find bet365 exclusive games.

Customers who sign up for bet365 today can do so easily and can claim a generous welcome promotion. Players can use this account to access all bet365 sites including poker, games, bingo, and sports, however, it is worth noting that the verification process is quite long.

What We Liked What We Didn’t Jackpot games Long verification process Exclusive live dealer games Country Restrictions One account provides access to all bet365 sites Range of help options

A closer look at Jackpot City Casino: Range of Live Games ★★★☆☆ Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, Game Shows Alternative Game Library ★★★★★ Jackpots, Tables, Slots, Slingo, Dice, Crash, etc Customer Support ★★★★☆ Live Chat and Help Page Compatibility with Mobile ★★★★☆ iOS and Android internet browsers Bonuses and Promotions ★★★☆☆ Available to New and Existing Customers Online Payment Methods ★★★★☆ Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Neteller, etc Site Design and Usability ★★★☆☆ Search Bar, Easy to Read, and Categories Security and Licensing ★★★★★ UKGC (39372)

Those looking for a site that offers a full range of 24/7 customer support should check out Jackpot City UK. This top live casino is fully secure and licenced by the UKGC. In addition to having a range of customer support options available 24/7, players can also find a more than satisfactory selection of casino games (live and otherwise).

Although some of the bonuses at Jackpot City UK have high wagering requirements, there is a large selection. We would like to see some more payment options added to the site in the future.

What We Liked What We Didn’t Games from top software providers Bonuses have high wagering requirements Customer support is available 24/7 Large selection of games

A Closer Look at Bally Casino: Range of Live Games ★★★☆☆ Game Shows, Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Baccarat Alternative Game Library ★★★★★ Jackpots, Slots, Tables, and Free Games Customer Support ★★★★★ Live Chat and Email are available 24/7 Compatibility with Mobile ★★★☆☆ App for iOS and Android Bonuses and Promotions ★★★☆☆ VIP Programme and Casino Promotions Online Payment Methods ★★★★☆ Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay Site Design and Usability ★★★★☆ Search Bar and Categories Security and Licensing ★★★★☆ GBGA and UKGC (38905)

Players at all experience levels and with varying play preferences can enjoy Bally Casino thanks to its easy-to-use interface, compatibility with mobile software, generous offers, range of live and regular casino games and top-notch loyalty programme, which is our favourite feature of the site. The site is brightly coloured with brilliant graphics which makes it highly enjoyable to use.

Our only gripe with this top site is that the selection of bingo games and online payment methods is slightly limited. Although the available options are sufficient, we would like to see more in the future.

What We Liked What We Didn’t App available on iOS and Android A limited selection of bingo games Generous welcome offer Easy-to-use site Exclusive casino games

A Closer Look at talkSPORT BET Casino: Range of Live Games ★★★☆☆ Roulette, Blackjack, Game Shows, Poker, Baccarat Alternative Game Library ★★★★☆ Tables, Slingo, Jackpot, Slots, Drop & Wins Customer Support ★★★☆☆ Text, Live Chat, Email, Social Media Compatibility with Mobile ★★★★☆ iOS and Android Bonuses and Promotions ★★★☆☆ Sports, Casino and Hybrid Online Payment Methods ★★★★★ Apple Pay, Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, etc Site Design and Usability ★★★★★ Categories, Search Bar, Decent Graphics Security and Licensing ★★★★☆ GBGA & UKGC (39576)

Launched as one of the top online sports betting sites, talkSPORT BET quickly branched out into the online casino world, offering a range of live casino games all on an easy-to-navigate platform. The live casino game selection includes talkSPORT BET exclusives, game shows, classic live dealer tables, and less common options such as Macau, Euro Countdown, and Mega Mystery.

One of the many reasons why talkSPORT BET Casino has become so popular is due to its great selection of sport, casino and hybrid promotions. In fact, the only thing that would make this selection better would be the introduction of a loyalty programme.

What We Liked What We Didn’t The site is easy to navigate No VIP programme Large selection of casino games Cryptocurrencies are not offered Decent range of promotions Bet calculator feature

A Closer Look at William Hill Vegas: Range of Live Games ★★★★★ Roulette, Game Shows, Baccarat, Blackjack, Poker Alternative Game Library ★★★★☆ Bingo, Poker, Slots, Jackpots, Tables, Exclusives Customer Support ★★★★☆ Live Chat, Help Centre and Social Media Compatibility with Mobile ★★★☆☆ Apple and Android Devices Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Gaming, Bingo and Sports Online Payment Methods ★★★★☆ Visa, Maestro, Mastercard, PayPal, and Skrill Site Design and Usability ★★★☆☆ Clear Categories and Search Bar Security and Licensing ★★★☆☆ GBGA, MGA and UKGC (39225)

William Hill Vegas isn’t just a popular casino site across the UK, it is also a highly regarded live casino platform, and well worthy of a place on this list. William Hill Vegas offers a large selection of bonuses, including an excellent new customer promotion that can be claimed using one of the superb payment methods offered.

In addition, the site is available in various languages and can be accessed on multiple platforms, including iOS and Android. However, we were disappointed to see that the customer support chat service was a virtual assistant. We also noticed that the site may be confusing to new bettors.

What We Liked What We Didn’t Great VIP programme The site can be confusing to new players Top-notch welcome offer Customer support service is a virtual assistant Available in multiple languages Excellent range of payment methods Compatible with various devices

What Are Live Casino Games?

Live casino games are online games that offer an experience similar to that of playing at a brick-and-mortar casino. These games are recorded and streamed in real-time and feature a real person dealing or, in the case of game shows and slots, spinning the wheel or reel.

Most online casinos offer live casino games. Some types of games available include live baccarat, live blackjack, live roulette, live poker, live slots, and game shows. Live games allow users to place bets while the game is happening.

Find out more information about live casino games and how live dealer games work here.

Criteria for Deciding the Best Live Casino Sites

Below are the key criteria we use to determine the best live casino sites in the UK. Each one is vital to featuring on our list of the best live casino sites.

🎮 Range of Live Games

The first factor we look at is the range of live casino games offered by a site. There are various types of live casino games, but it is also worth noting that within these categories is a huge selection of games from the top software providers.

The top live casinos should offer a selection of the following live games: poker, blackjack, baccarat, game shows, slots, and roulette. These games should function smoothly and be easy to play.

🎰 Alternative Game Library

As great as live casino games are, the best live casino sites should also offer a vast selection of alternative games for players who want to try something a bit different. Titles we expect to find include slots, tables (e.g. poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat), bingo, Slingo, crash games, and miscellaneous games.

Games on the site should be provided by the top software providers in the industry and should function well. If you prefer playing bingo games online, check out our list of the best online bingo sites.

👨‍💼 Customer Support

It is uncommon to encounter a problem while playing at one of the best live casinos in the UK. However, it can happen, and as such, we expect these sites to offer a range of top-quality customer support options.

These options should be quick and easy to use, with a helpful customer support team on the other end. Methods we expect to find include live chat, mobile support, email, forums, posts, social media, and an extensive FAQ section.

📱 Compatibility with Mobile

Playing at the best online casinos via mobile devices has grown into one of the most popular forms of online gaming in recent years, which is why we expect all the top live casino sites to provide their services on mobile devices.

This can be done in one of two ways: either via a site that is compatible with mobile internet browsers or by a dedicated mobile app that can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. These mobile versions should function just as well as the desktop site and should have all the same top features.

🎁 Bonuses and Promotions

Another feature we expect to find at the best live casino sites is a large selection of bonuses and promotions, which are available to both new and existing customers. These promotions should be generous, easy to claim, fair, and available on a range of games.

Examples we like to see include free spins, no-deposit bonuses, matched deposit offers, bonus funds, loyalty rewards, referral bonuses, and more. Bonuses at your chosen live casino should extend beyond the new customer offer.

💵 Online Payment Methods

It is important that users are able to utilise a range of payment methods when playing at any of the sites on our list. This is because each user will have different preferences when it comes to playing, depositing and withdrawing.

Various payment methods should be offered: debit cards (e.g., Visa and Mastercard), e-wallets (e.g., PayPal), prepaid cards (e.g., Paysafecard), mobile wallets like Apple Pay, and even Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. All methods need to be secure and easy to use, with quick transaction times and decent payment limits.

👨‍💻 Site Design and User Experience

We also look at how sites function, as sites that are slow and difficult to use don’t make for an enjoyable playing experience. The top live casinos are easy to navigate and well-designed with top graphics. Players should be able to find all games quickly and easily; bonus points if the site offers a search bar function.

We also consider the overall user experience. We do this by testing the site ourselves and reading reviews of previous and existing users. We look for overarchingly positive reviews. Of course, there will always be odd complaints, but a decent rating and good reviews across various platforms are necessary. We also check to see how well the site’s team respond to any issues.

🔒 Security and Licensing

We also look closely at the security measure and license used and held by the operator. All casinos in the UK, live or otherwise, must have a licence from the UKGC (UK Gambling Commission) in order to operate legally.

Every online casino should also have various security measures in place to ensure that players’ data and money are safe at all times. Security measures we expect to see include encryption technology, secure payment options, two-factor authentication, privacy policies, site audits, and many more.

Pros and Cons of Live Dealer Games

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Similar to the experience of playing at a brick-and-mortar casino Not as many options as regular casino games The play is more social, thanks to the live chat feature It can be hard to keep up as the gameplay is faster than normal casino games Live casino games tend to be created by the top casino software providers Gameplay tends to be quite similar when playing the same genre (e.g. blackjack) It can be played on various screen sizes Less widely available Top-notch graphics The games happen in real-time

Live Dealer Games vs Regular Casino Titles

There are many differences between regular casino games and live casino titles. Regular casino titles are any games found at slot sites without a live streaming feature, which can include slots, tables, bingo, crash games, and more. There tends to be a much larger selection of these types of games.

When playing regular casino games, users will receive an isolated gaming experience as all games are played against a random number generator (RNG), whereas players who choose live casino games can enjoy talking to other players and the dealer via live chat. This provides an experience that is somewhat similar to that of a brick-and-mortar casino.

Another key difference between the two game types is that live casino games are much faster-paced than regular titles. The dealer and other players will act quicker than computer software, which is waiting for your play.

Best Live Casino Games

Below, we have listed the best live casino games according to players across the UK. This should help you decide which game is best for you.

Roulette – Players place bets on the grid based on which number they think the ball will land on when the wheel has finished spinning. The dealer then spins the wheel and hands out winnings accordingly.

– Players place bets on the grid based on which number they think the ball will land on when the wheel has finished spinning. The dealer then spins the wheel and hands out winnings accordingly. Poker – When playing poker, punters must create the best possible hand according to the hand ranking. Players make this hand using the cards they are dealt, and the cards are dealt in the middle of the table. The winner is whoever has the best hand.

– When playing poker, punters must create the best possible hand according to the hand ranking. Players make this hand using the cards they are dealt, and the cards are dealt in the middle of the table. The winner is whoever has the best hand. Baccarat – During baccarat, players compete to have the closest hand to 9; if the hand goes above 9, the sum becomes the second digit of the total.

– During baccarat, players compete to have the closest hand to 9; if the hand goes above 9, the sum becomes the second digit of the total. Blackjack – In blackjack, players aim to get the closest number to 21, and the fewer cards used, the better. If the sum goes over 21, the player is out.

– In blackjack, players aim to get the closest number to 21, and the fewer cards used, the better. If the sum goes over 21, the player is out. Game Shows – Various live dealer game show options are available, including Monopoly Live, Crazy Time, Lightning Dice, and Cash or Crash; the rules depend on the game and can be found on the site.

Top Live Dealer Software Providers

As you can see, there are a huge number of live dealer games available across live dealer casinos. To help you determine which are the best games, we have listed the top live dealer software providers.

Evolution Gaming

This is one of the most well-known casino software providers in the industry. With a huge selection of live dealer games available worldwide and in various languages, it is no surprise that they are so popular in the live casino industry. Users can find live roulette, craps, blackjack, baccarat, sic bo, dragon tiger, and poker.

Playtech

Playtech is known for its technology-first approach to casino game development, which is why all Playtech games are top-quality with excellent graphics. These games are available at over 65 online casinos and include great titles such as Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Deal or No Deal, and Fashion TV.

Pragmatic Play

Another well-known name in the live casino industry, Pragmatic Play, offers games of superior quality, with professional and well-trained dealers. Games are also offered in over 28 languages and streamed using 4K cameras. Players who encounter any issues can also use Playtech’s 24/7 customer service.

Live Casino Bonuses

There are a range of bonuses available at the top live casinos. We have listed the most popular and how they work below to help you establish the differences between them.

🎁 Welcome Promotions

This is a type of promotion that is used to entice new players into creating an account with the site, and it comes in many different forms, some of which will be discussed below. Due to the fact these promotions are used to convince players to sign up, they tend to be the most generous bonus offered by the site. The best welcome promotions are available for a range of games, are easy to claim and use, and have fair terms and conditions which are easy to understand.

🎁 No Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonuses are promotions that do not require a deposit to be claimed. These are typically offered as welcome promotions and require users to either create and verify their account or enter a valid deposit method (no funds will be withdrawn). Users will usually be able to claim free spins or bonus funds as a part of this promotion. It is also worth noting that although users do not need to make a deposit, the wagering requirements tend to be much steeper.

🎁 No Wagering Promotion

A no-wagering promotion is a type of bonus that does not have any wagering requirements attached. Wagering requirements are conditions which require users to wager their bonus funds a certain number of times (set in the T&Cs) before they can withdraw any winnings. This type of promotion is rare and has few drawbacks, so we always recommend snapping it up when you find one, especially at a top live casino.

🎁 Matched Deposit Bonuses

Probably the most common live casino bonus, a matched deposit bonus, is offered to both new and existing customers at a site and works as follows. Users will make a deposit (usually of a minimum amount, which will be set out in the T&Cs); next, this deposit will be matched by the casino to a certain amount (also set out in the T&Cs). An example of this would be a 100% deposit bonus, and a minimum deposit of £10. If a user deposits £10, the casino will match this 100%, meaning you would get an additional £10 to play with.

🎁 Free Spins

Another common bonus offered at the top live casino sites is free spins promotions. The promotions will allow users to play additional spins on top slot games either for a small deposit or just by signing up. Although these free spins are usually not available for live casino games, they do allow you to try out some of the great games offered at your chosen site.

Responsible Gambling

Playing live casino games online is fun, but because the feeling of playing at a brick-and-mortar casino is so enjoyable, it is easy to get carried away. That is why promoting responsible gambling is so important for the top live casino sites. Customers should be able to find various tools such as time-outs, deposit limits, self-exclusions, and reality checks, among others, as well as links to responsible gambling sites.

If you are currently struggling with gambling control, you can find helpful information at some of the following:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best live casino game?

The best live casino game for you will depend on your personal preferences. However, we personally prefer live dealer poker.

Can I win real money when playing live casino games?

Yes, you can win real money while playing live casino games as long as you wager with real money.

Can I use free spins on live casino games?

Some free spins bonuses will allow you to play live casino games such as live slots and game shows. However, these are quite rare.

Are live casino games available on mobile?

Yes, players can enjoy playing live dealer casino games from their mobile devices via apps or mobile internet browsers.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.