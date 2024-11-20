Best New Casino Sites in the UK for November 2024

Our experts at City AM have carefully analysed the leading new online casino sites to enter the UK online casino industry and handpicked our favourites.

Key features of the best new casino sites that we took into account include innovative features, broadness of game libraries as well as valid security and licensing.

Keep reading to find our list of all the best new casino sites this month below.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

Our Recommend New UK Online Casinos for this Month

bet365 – Stake £10 Get 100 Free Spins

Deposit and stake £10 on eligible Casino games to get 100 Free Spins. Time limits, game restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

talkSPORT BET – Get £30 in Casino Bonuses

18+ New customers only. Opt in via mobile device and wager £10+ in 7 days. Get 3x £10 in casino bonuses on selected games, with 40x wagering, +25 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire in 30 days. Max Redeemable £750. T&Cs Apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please Gamble Responsibly.

Pub Casino – 100% up to £100 Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £10. No max cash out. Wagering is 40x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus. Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included. Cashback is cash with no restrictions.

Jackpot City Casino – Up to £100 Welcome Bonus

New UK based customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ via a debit card to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Welcome Bonus: 100% match up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements). Free Spins: Awarded on Jackpot City Gold Blitz once you have staked a £20 on any Games Global game. Spin Value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings.

Monopoly Casino – Spend £10 Get 30 Free Spins

New members only. Must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager. 30 day expiry from deposit. 18+. Free Spins: on MONOPOLY Paradise Mansion. 1p coin size, max lines. Bingo: Advertised ticket value based on £1 tickets. Game availability & restrictions apply. ‡ Current Jackpots are across selected games.

NRG Casino – Wager £25 & Get 80 Free Spins

18+. New players only using promo code nrg80. Min deposit & wager £25 on slots. Max 80 free spins. Free spins valid on Big Bass Bonanza. Free spins credited within 48 hours & valid for 7 days. Free Spins valued at £10. Winnings from the free spins must be wagered 10 times. Full T&Cs Apply. BeGambleAware. #ad.

Neptune Play – 100% up to £200 Welcome Bonus

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Gambleaware.org. New Players Only. Min. Deposit £10. Wagering Requirement: 40x. Promotion available for 72 hours. Full T&Cs Apply.

NetBet – Up to 500 Free Spins on your First Deposit

New players, £10+ deposit, no e-wallets/prepaid cards, up to 500 Free Spins, 40x wagering on Free Spins winnings, £5 max bonus stake. Terms apply.

William Hill Vegas – Get a 400% Deposit Bonus

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code BASS40 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Min. £10 deposit and stake on Big Bass Bonanza only. Max. bonus £40 with 35x wagering to use on Big Bass Bonanza only. Bonus expires 24 hours from issue. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply. #Ad GambleAware .

Bally Casino – Get 30 Free Spins

New members only. Must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager (excl. sports betting). 30 day expiry from deposit. 18+. Free Spins: on Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways. Spins value: 20p each. Game availability & restrictions apply. ‡ Current Jackpots are across selected games.

Magic Red Casino – 100% up to £100 Welcome Offer

+18. Terms and Conditions Apply. Min. Deposit £10. Offer valid for 24hrs. See full terms and conditions.

Videoslots – 100% up to £200 on your First Deposit

New players only. Min deposit: £10. Account balance is withdrawable at any time. Upon withdrawal, any remaining bonus spins are forfeited. 7 days to activate the spins: Bonus spins expire 24 hours after activation. Full T&C Apply. 18+. Play responsibly.

Grosvenor Casino – Deposit £20 Play With £50

New customers only. Min deposit £20 (Exc. PayPal). Max bonus £30, bonus amount non-withdrawable, playable on selected games only. 30x wagering for £30 bonus. Expires within 30 days. Max win £2,000. *T&Cs Apply.

888Casino – 200% First Deposit Bonus up to £200

Free Spins offer: New customers with a UK/Ireland registration address; re-registered ineligible. Free Spins set at £0.10 each; claim via SMS within 48 hours and use within 14 days. valid on selected games. Full T&Cs apply Deposit offer: First-time depositors. Min deposit £10. Claim within 48 hours. Expires in 90 days. 30X wagering. Valid on selected slots. UK and Ireland only. Full T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

A Closer Look at some of the Top New Online Casino Sites

Further details are provided below on each brand’s standout features and why they have made it into our top site picks.

This iconic brand does not need an introduction, thanks to its years of industry prominence. bet365 is trusted and favoured by many casino players, and users can expect an exemplary online gaming experience.

Key Features of bet365 Casino:

Launch Date: 2001

Licensing and Certification: UKGC (55149)

UKGC (55149) RTP Percentage: 96.26%

Owner: Hillside Media

Payment Methods Include:

Apple Pay

PayPal

Visa

Mastercard

Trustly

As one of the largest brands in the online gaming industry, spanning sports betting and casino, bet365 showcases many advanced site features. Established in 2001, bet365 Casino is technically not a new site, but its regular game and bonus updates frequently give the site a refreshed feel.

The brand’s standout aspect is its huge casino games library, which features a variety of top slots, blackjack, poker, and live dealer options. All games at bet365 Casino are developed by leading software developers, including big names like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Playtech.

Casino players who prefer the convenience of gaming on the go are well provided for, as bet365 Casino is entirely mobile-compatible for iOS and Android devices. Mobile casinos are favoured due to their convenience and accessibility. One downside to the bet365 Casino site is the long account verification process that can be arduous. This aside, we highly recommend this well-known and trusted brand.

What We Liked What We Didn’t Easy to navigate desktop and mobile site Several countries are restricted 24/7 customer support Long account verification process Lucrative welcome offer Reliable licensing and certification

William Hill Vegas – For fans of classic casino with frequent new additions

The William Hill Vegas brand is iconic in the world of online casinos, so it comes as no surprise that this incredible site is one of our top picks.

Key Features of William Hill Vegas Casino:

Launch Date: 2008

Licensing and Certification:UKGC (39225)

Owner: 888 Holdings

Payment Methods Include:

Visa

Maestro

Mastercard

PayPal

Skrill

William Hill Vegas has an excellent player base and reputation within the industry. Similarly to bet365, William Hill is also a well-established brand with over a decade of industry experience.

However, players will find several new game additions that solidify the brand’s place on our experts’ top list of new online casinos. One of the standout features of the site was the incredible game library, hosting over 500+ games, ensuring all players will find a title suited to their preferences. Some notable game types at William Hill Vegas Casino include slots, progressive games, roulette, and poker.

The live dealer selection at William Hill Vegas was a strong feature of the site as it provides an interactive and social aspect. While the available payment options are high-quality and well-functioning, we feel that there could have been a larger range of banking methods.

Thanks to reliable licensing from the UKGC and strong encryption technology to protect personal and financial information, all players can rest assured that they are entirely secure while enjoying the William Hill Vegas site.

What We Liked What We Didn’t No limits on withdrawals More promotions for new users than existing Fully mobile compatible Top software developers behind the site Huge range of games catering to all players User-friendly interface

Pub Casino – New slots and table games added monthly

Pub Casino is a brand-new online casino site that has already made its mark in the industry. Despite its short time in operation, this site operates like its well-established competitors. Check out this UK pub culture-themed site with superb bonuses and features.

Key Features of Pub Casino:

Launch Date: 2023

Licensing and Certification:UKGC (38758)

RTP Percentage: 98.49%

Owner: L&L Europe

Payment Methods Include:

Apple Pay

Visa

Mastercard

Skrill

Neteller

Launched in 2023, Pub Casino is one of the UK’s top new online casino brands. The operator behind Pub Casino, L&L Europe, has been around for 22 years now, hence the site’s incredible attention to detail for a new platform. One of the outstanding features of Pub Casino is the generous promotion for new customers of a 100% welcome bonus up to £100.

In addition, existing customers can enjoy many ongoing promotions with potential reward opportunities, including no deposit offers and a lucrative loyalty programme. The range of bonuses at Pub Casino could be more varied. However, all promotions available are simple to claim and come with fair terms. Casino users who are slot lovers are in luck, as Pub Casino has over 1000 top slot titles, including fan favourites like Wild Wild Bass and 7 Gold Fruits.

What We Liked What We Didn’t 1600+ high-quality games to choose from Payment methods are limited Multi-channel customer support service Substantial live casino game selection from Evolution Speedy payouts

NRG Casino is the latest shiny new casino within the British online casino industry. This brand’s standout aspects include generous bonuses for new and existing players and a huge games library.

Key Features of NRG Casino:

Launch Date: 2024

Licensing and Certification:UKGC (63635)

Owner: SharedBet Ltd

Payment Offers Include:

Visa

Mastercard

Maestro

Visa Electron

Released this year, it doesn’t get fresher than this. The parent company of NRG Casino, SharedBet Ltd, has won several awards, so players can rest assured that they are partaking in a reliable and high-quality site.

Players will find a selection of reliable banking options when completing deposits and withdrawals. Some of these methods include Visa, Wire Transfer, and MasterCard. We would have liked to have seen a more extensive selection of payment options. However, the available methods are well-functioning and reliable.

What We Liked What We Didn’t A comprehensive range of responsible gambling tools Could be more customer support contact options Fully mobile optimised Easy-to-navigate interface No maximum withdrawal limit

Monopoly Casino – Top choice for fans of nostalgia with fresh and engaging gameplay

Fans of the classic board game will no doubt enjoy the Monopoly Casino site, which is full of site features that certainly live up to the iconic brand reputation. Users can expect a plethora of exciting casino games, including some monopoly-themed options.

Key Features of Monopoly Casino:

Launch Date: 2016

Licensing and Certification:UKGC (38905)

Games Library: 500+

Owner: Gamesys Operations Ltd

Payment Methods Include:

Visa

PayPal

Mastercard

Apple Pay

Google Pay

While Monopoly Casino is not as hot off the press as other new online casinos, it has made our top list thanks to its innovative features, regular updates and new, exciting game releases. The Monopoly Casino games library has a good range of varieties, including slots, table games, and live dealer options.

Although the lack of live chat for customer support was a little disappointing, the live dealer section was a real strong point, thanks to its interactivity, and included top titles such as Live Blackjack and Live Poker.

Players who prefer to enjoy the best new online casinos on the go will be suited to Monopoly Casino, as it is fully mobile optimised, providing a superb mobile site and a dedicated app for iOS and Android devices.

What We Liked What We Didn’t Speedy withdrawal times Customer support lacking live chat 24/7 live chat Low minimum deposit and withdrawal limits Great range of casino games

How to Create An Account with a New Online Casino

In order to enjoy the best casino site features, new players will have to create an account. Fortunately, creating an account with the best new online casinos could not be easier. Players must simply adhere to all requirements and be 18+ to create a new casino account. Follow our simple guide below to get started.

1️⃣ Initial Steps

To begin, choose a high-quality new online casino from our expert list in this article. Select the corresponding link to access your chosen casino site’s homepage.

Once on the interface, select ‘Sign Up’ or the equivalent to unlock registration.

You must enter all required information on the form, including your full name, email address, and login details. The top new casino sites will protect your data.

To verify your casino account, select the link sent to your email inbox from the brand.

2️⃣ Claiming a Welcome Bonus

Now that you have successfully created your account with a top new online casino site, you can redeem any promotions available, such as welcome offers.

To do so, follow all on-site instructions, which will vary depending on the offer requirements. This may include completing an initial deposit, entering a promo code or simply signing up to the site. Further details on funding your new casino account are provided below.

3️⃣ Deposit Instructions

To begin funding your account, visit the ‘Cashier’ section of your chosen new online casino and follow the instructions provided.

These may include choosing a reliable banking option and deciding your deposit amount.

Once you have funded your casino account, you can claim bonuses if you wish and enjoy partaking in the best new casinos.

Criteria to Look Out for When Choosing the Best New Online Casino Sites

When recommending the best new online casino sites, our experts ensure that all our selections satisfy our strict criteria. We ensure that all of the best new online casino sites display exemplary gaming experiences through the means of generous bonuses and vast game libraries. Below is a list of key criteria we look for in all our top new online casino recommendations.

Bonuses & Promotions

A significant part of an online casino site is certainly the customer bonuses. Potential rewards while playing clearly hold very strong appeal, and all of our recommended sites showcase several promotions for new and existing casino users.

A vital aspect of a new casino is that the promotions on offer will be more competitive than that of their rivals or the majority of the casino landscape. Some bonuses players will find at the top online sites include welcome bonuses, deposit offers, free spins and VIP programmes. All bonuses are simple to claim and come with fair terms.

Licensing & Security

A crucial criterion that is a deal breaker for us is the safety and security of the site. Without this aspect in place, players are likely to be reluctant to partake and share their personal data. Our recommended new online casino sites have received valid licensing and certification from reliable authorities, including big names like the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. This licensing proves that the site has met all requirements to be legitimate.

Games Library

Another criterion we recommend customers look for in their next new online casino site is the size and quality of the site’s games library. Since all casino users will have different preferences and interests, there must be enough game titles to satisfy all player needs.

Players will be pleased to find that all of our experts’ recommended new online casinos boast hundreds, if not thousands, of casino game titles, including varieties like top slots, table games, and live dealer options. We particularly favour the live casino titles as they are interactive and bring a social feel to online gaming.

Payment Options

Players should be able to choose from a wide selection of high-quality banking options when completing deposits and withdrawals at the best new online casino sites in the UK. All of our recommended sites, including those in this article, have a multitude of popular payment methods, including big names like Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, and Apple Pay.

Customer Support

Whether you are a new or existing customer on a top new casino site, you may come across a site query at some point in your online gaming experience. Therefore, it is essential that adequate customer support is in place to support all this.

All of the leading new online casino sites handpicked by our team come with superb customer support services. Players will be met with several high-quality contact methods, including 24/7 live chat, email, telephone, and even social media. We have tested all contact methods, noting fast response times from a friendly team.

User Experience

Several factors contribute to a player’s overall user experience. These include the quality of the software, the size and frequency of customer bonuses, and the site’s interface. It is essential that the top sites function smoothly to ensure users enjoy an exemplary gaming experience.

Pros and Cons of New Online Casino Sites:

New Casinos Established Casinos 👍 Fresh and innovative site features 👍 Excellent brand recognition 👍 Competitive welcome bonuses 👍 Trust and reputation 👍 Newest payment methods 👍 More experienced 👍 Vast game varieties with fresh titles 👎 Software and site features may not be up to date 👎 The reputation and trust of the site may be limited due to it being new 👎 Higher player traffic, which could lead to slower response times

Casino Promotions at the Top New Casino Sites

Our team of industry experts and players found that the best new online casino sites all have competitive promotions for new and existing customers. The range of bonuses is the first thing our team looks for when recommending the best new casinos to our valued readers, as there is no better feeling than being potentially rewarded while enjoying an exemplary online casino experience. Keep reading to learn more about the main types of casino promotion found at the best new sites.

⭐ Welcome Offers

An excellent way to attract new players to a new casino site is through lucrative welcome offers. Welcome offers are primarily for new players who create an account. Several different rewards can be included in a casino welcome offer, including free spins and real cash.

Players should also know they must enter a promo code or complete a minimum deposit to redeem a welcome offer. Always read the terms and conditions to learn the requirements.

⭐ No Deposit Bonuses

One of the most popular categories of online casino bonuses is no deposit offers. As the name suggests, no deposit bonuses do not require players to complete an initial deposit to claim them. These are highly sought after because they come with less risk in comparison to other casino bonus types, as players do not have to dip into their funds.

Additionally, players may potentially earn exciting rewards from no deposit offers. To claim a no deposit bonus at one of the top new online casino sites, players must simply create an account with their chosen casino site and enter a promo code if required.

⭐ VIP Programmes

VIP programmes, also known as loyalty rewards, are a way to reward loyal users and retain players.

Players can be automatically registered into a VIP programme when they create an account with a new casino site. They can earn VIP points by playing on the site. These points can help them move up tiers, each with the potential to increase rewards.

⭐ Free Spins

A common attribute of an online casino site is free spins, which are highly popular amongst casino players. Free spins are used on slot titles where players can spin the reels for free without risking their funds. This means that players can potentially earn exciting rewards at a lower risk than normal.

Free spins can be redeemed in several ways, such as through bonuses and by playing casino games. However, some free spins offers are only eligible on specified slots, so players should claim free spins on games that they are interested in.

⭐ No Wagering Promotions

Wagering requirements are one of the main terms and conditions present at all of the top online casino sites. Wagering requirements refer to the number of times that players are required to wager their winnings before they can withdraw them. Wagering requirements are often disliked as they can be time-consuming to fulfil and result in a potential loss of winnings.

Some of the best new online casino sites offer no-wagering bonuses, where players can keep any winnings they may earn without subjecting them to wagering, so be sure to look out for these. No-wagering promotions often come in various forms, including cashback bonuses and deposit match offers.

Trends Found at Leading New Casino Sites

A standout feature of the top new online casino sites is they strive for innovation and keep up with industry trends, some of which we outline below:

Faster Payment Processing – With new casino sites come newer banking options and updates to classics to ensure all transactions are processed swiftly and with simple payment instructions for a seamless experience.

With new casino sites come newer banking options and updates to classics to ensure all transactions are processed swiftly and with simple payment instructions for a seamless experience. Gamification & Social Gaming Options – Gamification, such as leaderboards and player rewards, and social gaming options like casino tournaments provide an interactive and exciting experience. Players looking for a community-focused gaming experience will benefit from this.

Gamification, such as leaderboards and player rewards, and social gaming options like casino tournaments provide an interactive and exciting experience. Players looking for a community-focused gaming experience will benefit from this. Fresh slot games from new developers – The leading new casino sites will partner with new developers to breathe fresh air into their game libraries. Besides this, fresh slot titles and regular updates will ensure players enjoy several new titles.

The leading new casino sites will partner with new developers to breathe fresh air into their game libraries. Besides this, fresh slot titles and regular updates will ensure players enjoy several new titles. Stricter regulation – The compliance standards at the best new casino sites are much more stringent than those at older sites, so players can expect safe gaming, site transparency, and fair gaming practices.

We Explore the Best Games Available at New Online Casinos

We conducted an exclusive interview with our panel of casino experts on the top games at the leading new online casinos. Find out our experts’ thoughts on the best game type suited to your preferences and what kinds of games are available at new online casinos.

What is the Most Common Game Type Found at New Online Casinos?

“Slots are the most popular online casino game type across the leading new online casino sites. They are straightforward to play and understand, and they come in a diverse range of themes to suit all player preferences. Some of our top slot picks to try include Eye of Horus, Big Bass Bonanza and Rising Rewards.”

Provide a Game Type Suited to Players who Enjoy Social Gaming

“Casino players looking for a community-focused gaming experience will enjoy live dealer sections. Live casino titles feature real dealers who conduct the table game by spinning the wheel or dealing cards.

This is shown through HD video streams, and players can chat with the dealer through a well-functioning live chat. Players can enjoy social and interactive gaming against real players for a feel of the brick-and-mortar casino experience from the comfort of their homes or on the go.”

How Many Table Game Varieties are Offered at the Top New Casino Sites?

“Table games are another popular online casino game variation provided at the top new online casinos in the UK, and are thoroughly enjoyed for their simplicity and variety. Some table game types that users can expect to find at the top new casino sites include blackjack, baccarat, poker and craps. Leading table games also offer several subcategories, including live blackjack and speed baccarat. There is certainly a table game option suited to all players at the top new casinos.”

New Online Casino Sites on Mobile

It is no surprise to our readers that mobile casino gaming is widely popular in the online casino industry due to its innovation and accessibility. Fortunately, all new online casinos recommended in this article are mobile-optimised, whether offering a mobile site, a dedicated app, or both! Users can easily access mobile casino sites through their mobile internet browser.

To download a dedicated new casino app, players must visit the App Store or Google Play, depending on whether their device is iOS or Android. Being leading new casino sites, mobile users can expect first-class software that adapts to smaller screens. Create your account with one of the top new online casino sites today to enjoy top-notch mobile casino gaming.

Our Top Tips for Partaking in the Best New Online Casinos

Before our readers get stuck on the top new online casino sites, we felt it necessary to provide tips on how to enjoy the best new online casino sites. Find out more below.

Manage your bankroll – The most important yet simple tip that our experts recommend to players is to manage their bankrolls effectively. Without doing so, users may be at risk of losing money, which will, in turn, will shorten their online casino experience. Ensure you are only spending what you can afford to lose. Players can utilise responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and time-outs if they need further support. Ensure the site is reliable – Shop around at different sites to find the one that suits you and is the most reliable. When enjoying a new site, we recommend that players check for valid licensing and certification and data encryption technology to protect all private information. All of the best new online casinos our team recommended in this article are legitimate and can be trusted. Claim all available bonuses – To make the most out of your online casino experience, it is recommended that you claim all bonuses that are available to you. This includes welcome offers, deposit bonuses and VIP rewards, to name a few. Players can use their potential rewards to partake in games for free. The best new online casinos provide lucrative welcome bonuses to kick-start your gaming experience. Check out customer reviews – The best source of unbiased and accurate opinions of a new online casino isprevious player reviews. Therefore, we recommend all users read customer reviews before enjoying a site. Ensure the majority of reviews are positive. It is important to remember that a few negative reviews are normal; however, if there is an overwhelming number of negative reviews, then players should perhaps avoid the site.



You may also be interested in checking out our helpful guide to online bingo sites.

Responsible Gambling at New Online Casino Sites

As with our recommended online casinos, responsible gambling is also a major priority at the top new casino sites. Responsible gambling is essential to ensure players’ well-being and safety. The best new casinos offer several responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, self-assessment, and time limits.

Additionally, if players wish to seek further professional help, the top casinos are equipped with responsible gambling resources for players to use if they feel they have a problem with gambling. We recommend that players keep the best new online casinos as entertainment only and stop playing if it gets out of hand. We have added some useful links below:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why Should I Play at New Online Casino Sites?

There are several benefits to enjoying the leading new online casino sites in the UK, namely the competitive welcome bonuses to kick-start your casino experience. Additionally, new sites come with innovative and fresh site features such as top-notch software, new payment methods and fresh casino games.

What is the Best New Online Casino?

All of the recommended sites in this article have passed our strict expert criteria, ensuring they all offer an exemplary online casino experience. However, our team of experts particularly favoured the Pub Casino site for its incredible features, including a fully optimised mobile app for iOS and incredible games.

Can the Best New Casinos Be Trusted?

Players can rest assured that they can fully trust the leading UK new casino sites we recommended. This is because our handpicked new casino sites are fully licensed and backed by several security features to protect player data.

What Games Can I Find at New Online Casinos?

Many popular casino game varieties can be found at the best new online casino sites, ensuring all players will find a game title suited to their preferences. Some game types include top slots, blackjack, baccarat, craps and live casino titles. All games are backed by top-notch software providers, which means high-quality graphics and seamless functionality.

Are the Top New Casinos Available on Mobile?

Casino enthusiasts who prefer the convenience of gaming on the go via their mobile devices are in luck, as the top new online casinos are fully mobile-compatible. Players will find a dedicated mobile app, a mobile-optimised site, or both. Users can enjoy the best new online casino sites on iOS and Android devices.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.