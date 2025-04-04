China imposes 34 per cent reciprocal tariffs on US goods

America’s tariff on Chinese goods stands at 54 per cent

China has announced it will impose reciprocal tariffs on US good after US President Donald Trump unveiled huge customs taxes yesterday, 2 April.

The reciprocal tariff on US goods will be 34 per cent, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

As of 2 April, America has a 54 per cent tariff on Chinese goods entering the US.

“The US practice is inconsistent with international trade rules, seriously damages China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

China’s tariff will be implemented from 10 April.

America’s trade deficit with China in 2024 was $295.4bn (£226.75bn).